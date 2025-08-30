Beyond the Gates weekly update (August 25 to 29, 2025): Chelsea's abduction left everyone in shock, while Venessa spoke to Leslie about a property

Allison threatened Chelsea to marry her, while Kat sought for help (Image via CBS Network)

In the past week, the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates (airing August 25–29, 2025) delivered a wave of intense drama that left everyone in Fairmount Crest on edge. The storyline took a dark turn when Chelsea was kidnapped, sending the Dupree family into panic and desperation. As many feared, her abductor was revealed to be Allison, Chelsea’s unstable ex-girlfriend, whose dangerous obsession has now spiraled completely out of control.

The harrowing abduction not only shook the Duprees but also left the entire community of Fairmount Crest and fans watching at home rattled by the escalating stakes. While Chelsea fought to survive Allison’s twisted games, her family worked tirelessly, reaching out to law enforcement, the media, and anyone who might help bring her home.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in town, Vanessa finally severed ties with Joey, putting an end to their complicated relationship, while Leslie grew increasingly desperate in her pursuit of securing the house she desired within the exclusive Gates community.

Beyond the Gates weekly update from August 25 to 29, 2025

Chelsea’s abduction

As seen in the past week of Beyond the Gates, it was seen that what was meant to be Chelsea and Kat's big launch of the purse line was converted into a dramatic event after Chelsea was abducted. This week, it was revealed that Chelsea was abducted by her crazy ex-girlfriend Allison, who had been stalking her for a while. Anyhow, Allioson took her to a deserted place and tied her to the bed, so that she could not escape. Further, Allison surprised Chelsea with a matching lingerie set. This had left Chelsea shocked and worried for herself.

Back at the Fairmont Crest, the Duprees held a press conference confirming Chesea’s abduction. They also declared a reward for finding her. Meanwhile, during this situation, Andre confronted Dani and embraced this emotional moment. Further, when Maddison learns about the news, she was left in shock, and Bill was shocked when he learned that Chelsea had a girlfriend, Dr. Madison Montgomery.

Elsewhere, Jacob, Kat, and Naomi looked for ways they could get to know about Chelsea or any other stalker if she had one. They come from an actress with a profile named Eddie, who has been stalking Chelsea for a while. Later, it hit Kat that she could connect with Craig on this matter. Kat goes to Craige, where he reveals that he is not married to Allioson; he works for Joey Armstrong. Further, Kat went to Joey and asked for his help, if somehow, he could help them reach or find out about Allison’s whereabouts.

Further, on Beyond the Gates, back at the Cabin, Allison dramatically comes to Chelsea in an overly dressed wedding outfit, and demands that she marry her. However, she denied doing any such thing. In the final moments of the cliffhanger episode of Friday, Allison was seen with a butcher knife and remarked that if Chelsea can’t be hers, then no one can have her. Leaving fans on the edge.

What else happened on Beyond the Gates

Apart from this, Beyond the Gates this week featured moments where the mansion that Leslie was looking for looked uncertain. Meanwhile, Venessa ended her relationship with Joey Armstrong, deciding she no longer wanted to be tied to him or his dangerous dealings. Venessa further spoke with Leslie, revealing that the property Leslie was eyeing inside the Gates community wouldn’t be available for another three months.

Elsewhere, Eva went to Tomas for some legal advice; the tension between them rises, but they do not act upon it.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.