General Hospital weekly preview sees Port Charles rocked by violence, Josslyn and Vaughn in danger, and Jason blindsided

Josslyn, Jason and Vaughn on General Hospital

Furtive strikes on the enemy mark the current battle strategy on General Hospital as Sidwell plays his cards to take down Sonny. In one such move, Judge Heran finds herself the victim of a violent crime. Elsewhere, Josslyn and Vaughn remain in a perilous situation as their plea for help seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Jason will be shaken after stumbling upon a discovery.

The previous week on General Hospital found Drew succeed in his evil plan to frame Aunt Stella as the latter was questioned by insurance authorities and later arrested over insurance fraud. At the same time, Portia’s worry about herself set Curtis on edge, who walked out on her to get help from Jordan and threaten Drew. In response, Portia ended in a hasty intimate session with Isaiah.

Elsewhere, Ric’s selfish financial move infuriated Ava, who bashed him on the head. As Ava threatened to pull down Kristina with her, the latter and Alexis joined hands to hold the injured Ric hostage. Wanting his revenge, Marco set the word going that Judge Heran was bribed to rule in favor of Michael. Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap saw Willow change her route and side with Drew.

General Hospital: A dead body shakes up the town

Friday, August 29, 2025, saw Judge Heran panic after Chase tried to impress her with the good side of Willow. She informed someone on the phone that a police detective was discussing Willow and Michael’s custody case again.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Rocco and Danny will find a body floating in the water. As they inform Sonny and other elders in the family about it, the mob boss will realize that it is Judge Heran. Moreover, he will grasp that someone wanted to silence the Judge since he was trying to reach out to her.

This death will likely have long-lasting repercussions in Port Charles. Whether Sidwell can corner Sonny as he intended remains to be seen.

General Hospital: The WSB agents face peril in Dalmatia

Friday, August 22, 2025, saw Josslyn being taken hostage by Pascal. As Vaughn was brought in and tortured, Joss proceeded to presumably give away the code to Brennan’s safe. Meanwhile, a curious Britt looked into the room and saw the hostages. However, she rushed out even when Joss requested help to escape.

Since it is likely Josslyn gave the wrong code, Pascal, Colette and Sidwell may soon find out her trick. As such, they will make a move for payback. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Josslyn and Vaughn’s lives may be in danger.

Since Britt’s exit from the room suggests the two WSB agents continue to stay hostage, they may face peril when the enemies make a move. However, Britt may put Jason’s burner phone to good use to try to help the agents. Whether she ends up in danger remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Jason is stunned

Currently, Jason is staying at Five Poppies with the alias of John Moore. When Britt refused to go back with her, he even provided her with a burner phone. So far, he has no inkling of Josslyn’s presence in the same premises.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason is slated for some shocking news in the upcoming week. He may receive an emergency call from Britt. However, while answering to her plea, he may stumble upon Josslyn and Vaughn. He is likely to save Joss and bring her home. Whether he realizes Joss’s role remains to be seen.

Back home, he is yet to find out about Drew’s restraining order for Danny. Moreover, he will soon learn about Judge Heran’s death and complications arising from that.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch all the theatrics coming up involving Jason’s rescue plan for Josslyn and Britt.