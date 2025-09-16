The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6: Full list of cast members explored

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City season 6 (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The trailer, released on August 14, teases explosive arguments, mysterious twists, and cast members navigating personal challenges, including an epic crossover with the cast of Below Deck Down Under.

The returning housewives are Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, and Britani Bateman, reprising her role as Friend of the Housewives.

As friendships are on thin ice and tensions between the women run hotter than ever, the trailer reveals broken alliances, marriage conflicts, rumours involving a mystery man,' lawsuits, and plenty of yelling.

Meet the full cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

1. Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow was born in New York and has been living in Utah for more than 20 years. Married to John Barlow, she is known for her fashion business and event hosting, including LUXE marketing, Premiere lounge Park City, VIDA tequila and Fresh Wolf with her sons.

In the show, Lisa finds herself at the centre of all the conflicts, facing demeaning gossip, leaked secrets, and marital problems with her husband.

The trailer showed the couple rebuilding their trust after a session with the psychic reveals the vulnerabilities in their relationship. Lisa also gets involved in heated arguments with both Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport while also confronting rumours about financial problems and bankruptcy.

2. Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby is back in the main cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as she will continue to reimmerse herself in the group. After losing her estranged mother and supporting her son in his drug addiction recovery journey, she returns to hosting at church with Angie.

She develops a deep and unexpected friendship with Angie. However, Mary and Angie's lasting friendship is on thin ice and put to the test as they struggle to see eye to eye due to some of Angie's tendencies.

3. Heather Gay

Heather Gay is a mother of three daughters and a businesswoman. She founded the medical spa Beauty Lab + Laser and is also the New York Times bestselling author of the book Bad Mormon.

She begins a new chapter in life as her youngest daughter is leaving home, marking her empty nest phase. While her friendship with Whitney remains strong, her tensions with Lisa and Mary escalate into one of the major conflicts of the season.

4. Angie Katsanevas

Angie Katsanevas is an entrepreneur, wife, and mother who owns 10 premium hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband. Married to Shawn Trujillo for over 25 years, she has a daughter, Elektra, who competes on the national hunter-jumper equestrian circuit.

This season, Angie attempts to pursue Greek Citizenship, but the realisation dawned upon her that her daughter doesn’t share her enthusiasm for this goal. Meanwhile, she faces a setback when she discovers that her beauty license has expired.

Her friendship with Mary Cosby is tested when some of Angie’s tendencies rub Mary the wrong way, and her conflicts with Lisa increase in the show, particularly over loyalty and honesty, taking the central stage.

5. Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks is a jewellery designer, boutique owner, and entrepreneur, founding her own eponymous jewellery line in 2009. In addition to her jewellery line, Meredith has expanded her brand to include a caviar line.

She advocates for social causes apart from her business ventures, by supporting organisations like the Cleveland Clinic's Alzheimer's research and the LGBTQIA+ community with GLAAD.

6. Bronwyn Newport

Bronwyn Newport is a successful Broadway producer and fashion influencer known for her role in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She is also a dedicated liberal political activist and philanthropist actively supporting various charitable organisations and advocating for social and progressive causes.

Bronwyn faces issues in her marriage with husband Todd Bradly, while there's also a mention of a mistress in the trailer, along with her mother's statements that struck a chord with her.

7. Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose and her husband Justin are recovering from financial setbacks, seeking joy and fun back into their lives after a tough year and a devastating decision in their company.

She has a playful side with the women roaming around her all the time, except Lisa, with whom her conflict reaches an all-time high this season.

8. Britani Bateman

Britani Bateman is an actress, model, and singer, apart from being a devoted mother to two daughters. She returns this time with a big announcement regarding her love life.

Born in Utah and raised in California, Britani is a businesswoman as well as being the owner of PURE Productions and a growing personality in real estate development.

