The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stacey clarifies she only knows Chris Samuels "socially" amid dating rumors

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Stacey Rusch. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Actress Stacey Rusch, who is currently starring on the hit reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 10, has been on the receiving end of various rumors that state that she is in a romantic relationship with Chris Samuels.

Stacey gave an exclusive interview to Us Weekly on October 24, 2025, and clarified that she has only ever been linked to Chris socially and that the two of them are good friends. She also said that her castmate on the show, Ashley Darby, was the one who had begun spreading these rumors.

Stacey also opened up about the new cast members who had been welcomed to the show and how it had been for her working alongside them. She spoke about another actress, Karen Huger, who is a familiar face on the show but is absent from this season, and added that her absence is palpable.

Actress Stacey Rusch of The Real Housewives of Potomac shared details about her social relationship with Chris Samuels amidst dating rumors

Stacey Rusch, who is currently a part of The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 10, gave an exclusive interview to Us Weekly and shared details about her friendship with Chris Samuels. The actress clarified that she only knows him socially and that the two of them are friends.

She also added that as viewers and fans watch the rest of the episodes of the reality TV show, they would come to realize that there are various things that her fellow castmate, Ashley Darby, says that are untrue and false, hinting at the fact that Ashley was the one who began these rumors in the first place. She said,

“We can talk about accusations all day long. But again, I know who I am. I know my relationships with my friends, and he’s a friend, and I know him socially”.

Stacey also shared how Ashley had previously spread rumors and gossip about her trying to get intimate with Monique Samuel’s former partner. She shared that Chris is a good person at heart, and it has been a good experience for her, shooting with Monique. She said,

“I didn’t have the opportunity to meet her until we started filming together and, yeah, she’s a good time”.

The dating rumors that have surrounded The Real Housewives of Potomac star, Stacey Rusch, are some of the most dramatic moments on the reality TV show. The actress said that she is not afraid of people trying to target her since she can stand up for herself and would end up giving it back to them.

“So if you want to throw it at me, sometimes, you know, I catch it and throw it right back, and you will receive it right in your hand”.

Stacey Rusch’s thoughts on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac

Actress Stacey Rusch told Us Weekly in her interview that two new additions were made to the cast, Angel Massie and Tia Glover, and it was pleasant to have them around and shoot with them.

She explicitly said that the new girls have interesting stories to tell the world, and the audience would quickly fall in love with them. She mentioned the absence of Karen Huger on season 10 of the show and added that,

“Potomac is not Potomac without Karen Huger. So, I don’t know what her decisions are, but I think it’s safe to say that we would all be happy and welcome her back”.

Stay tuned for more updates.