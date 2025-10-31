The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 reunion trailer teases explosive confrontations

Tamra Judge (Image Via Getty)

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County was full of revelations and surprises.

In the last episode of season 19, titled “A Source of Discontent” the girls visited a tulip farm where they questioned the authenticity of Jen and Shannon’s friendship.

Further in the episode, Tamra brought attention to a controversial post that Gretchen allegedly liked.

At the end of the episode, Jennifer, Gina and Shannon got a shock when a source revealed that Tamra was leaking the information about the season to bloggers and fan pages while it was being filmed.

With the season ending on such a dramatic note, it is obvious that the reunion episode will be full of confrontation and drama.

The teaser for the reunion episode dropped, which showed host Andy Cohen grilling the cast of the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion reveals several unfiltered moments, secrets and confrontations











The trailer starts off with host Andy stating to the ladies:



“ Well, you guys have seen all of the episodes, but not the aftermath. We wanted you to watch this for the first time.”



The scene shifts to the recording where Shannon, Jennifer and Gina talked to a source who revealed that Tamra Judge revealed a lot of things about this season. The voice on the phone stated:



“ Tamra told my friend that you and she was plotting against Gretchen.”



Gina is shocked before stating that it was “insane”.

The next scene takes the audience to a crying Gretchen who addressed Tamra and said:



“ Tamra, I f*cked up!”



To which Tamra angrily responds that she is making up lies and has been doing that to her for so long.

It would be interesting for the viewers to see what the duo is talking about and what made Tamra so angry.

It is speculated that maybe Gretchen finally confessed to lying to Katie about Tamra being drugged during the “naked wasted” incident.

The confrontation then shifted in the teaser to some lighter conversations where the cast member admired Gina’s maroon dress.

They even commented on it being so sheer that they can even see her underwear.

Girls observed that Gina is looking as if she has lost “love chub” in this season.

Heather then shares that she just had a salmon sperm facial, to which Emily Simpson joked that she does not want even her husband’s sperm near her.

Further in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador calls Tamra “ Tamra Grudge” and then states:



“ You have all the grudges.”



In the teaser, viewers again see Gretchen clapping back at Tamra when she reveals:



“ I spent thousands of dollars getting a cyber analysis on thse posts. A lot of the accounts were tied to Tamra.”



This scene and the bombshell Andy spoke at the beginning of the teaser promise more confrontations and showdowns between Tamra and Gretchen on the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Bravo’s three part reunion will also focus on Katie and her leaving from the season earlier than expected.

In the teaser, Katie talks about her exit and also what was wrong with her friendship with Jennifer.

She tells Jennifer that she had to stop filming and accuses the cast of messing with her paycheck.

Jennifer angrily responds that she has nothing to do with this, as she was her friend.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s three part reunion episode will premiere on Thursday, November 6, 2025, on Bravo.

Stay tuned for more such updates.