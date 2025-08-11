The Rainmaker episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

The Rainmaker © USA Network

The Rainmaker is an upcoming legal drama series that will air on USA Network. Premiering on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT, it promises to deliver a high-stakes courtroom drama with an intriguing plot based on John Grisham's popular novel of the same name. The series will be released weekly, with each new episode dropping on Fridays. For viewers who prefer streaming, episodes will also be available on Peacock one week after their broadcast on USA Network.

The Rainmaker is set in a powerful law firm and follows Rudy Baylor, a recent law school graduate, as he fights his former employer in court. As the episodes go on, viewers will see a lot of intense courtroom drama and a conspiracy that keeps getting bigger as a wrongful death lawsuit goes on.

The Rainmaker is about Rudy Baylor, a young lawyer who gets fired from a big law firm and is then taken in by Bruiser Stone, a small-time lawyer with questionable morals.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Young attorney Rudy Baylor, alongside Bruiser Stone and Deck Shifflet, battles a powerful law firm led by Leo F. Drummond and his girlfriend, Sarah Plankmore, unearthing a dark conspiracy that shows how far his opponents are willing to go to win."

When and where are The Rainmaker episodes coming out?

The Rainmaker's ten episodes have a weekly release schedule, with episodes coming out every Friday. Each episode will premiere on USA Network at 10 pm ET/PT, with subsequent streaming on Peacock one week after airing on USA Network.

Episode Number Release Day & Date Release Time Episode 1 Friday, August 15, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 2 Friday, August 22, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 3 Friday, August 29, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 4 Friday, September 5, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 5 Friday, September 12, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 6 Friday, September 19, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 7 Friday, September 26, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 8 Friday, October 3, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 9 Friday, October 10, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT Episode 10 Friday, October 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT

Fans can watch The Rainmaker on the USA Network. Subscription plans of the same start at $79.99/month. However, one can get a seven-day free trial for first-timers.

What happens in The Rainmaker?

The Rainmaker is a legal drama that takes place in the mazes of high-stakes law. Rudy Baylor is a new law school graduate who is fired from his high-profile job at a top law firm on his first day on the job. He joins Bruiser Stone, an inept lawyer who works out of a former taco shop, because he doesn't have a job. They take on a wrongful death case with Deck Shifflet, their underperforming paralegal, involving a Black man who died at a hospital because of poor care.

As the case goes on, Rudy finds a plot that goes far beyond negligence. He finds evidence that the hospital may have been involved in murder. Due to Rudy fighting his old boss, Leo Drummond, in court, his personal life gets complicated. He also has to decide whether to go against the powerful firm that used to hire him or side with his law school girlfriend, Sarah, who works for Leo.

There are several moments inside and outside the courtroom in this drama about how far people will go to get justice.

Cast of The Rainmaker

John Slattery plays Leo F. Drummond, the powerful lawyer, in The Rainmaker. Milo Callaghan plays Rudy Baylor, a young lawyer who is going up against his old firm. Lana Parrilla plays the tough lawyer Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone, and Madison Iseman acts as Sarah Plankmore, Rudy's girlfriend from law school. P. J. Byrne plays Deck Shifflet, a strange paralegal, and Robyn Cara, Dan Fogler, and Wade Briggs also appear in the show.

The Rainmaker episodes will be available to stream on USA Network.