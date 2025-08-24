The Rainmaker Episode 3: Release Date and Where to Watch

The Rainmaker © USA Network

The Rainmaker episode 3 is all set to hit the screens on August 29, 2025, on USA Network, at 10 pm ET. The show keeps coming out every week as planned. With its high-stakes court cases, morally complicated characters, and fascinating side stories, the show has already gotten a lot of attention after only two episodes.

The Rainmaker is based on the best-selling book by John Grisham of the same name. It looks at the legal world where money, power, and justice all clash. The plot revolves on Rudy Baylor, a young and driven lawyer who is up against the powerful law firm led by Leo F. Drummond. Rudy and his partners, Bruiser Stone and Deck Shifflet, find shocking plots that show how far his enemies are willing to go to win.

This intense legal drama shows the courtroom not only as a place where justice is done, but also as a battlefield where secrets, betrayals, and moral dilemmas are fought out. Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, John Slattery, and Madison Iseman are just a few of the actors in the series.

The Rainmaker Episode 3 premieres on August 29, 2025

The Rainmaker Episode 3 will premiere on USA Network on August 29, 2025. For cable viewers, USA Network is still the best place to watch the show. Streaming subscribers can get to it with either the Premium or Premium Plus Peacock plan. People who use Premium will have to watch ads.

Peacock will host the episode starting September 5, 2025, for those who would rather stream it. Fans must have an active subscription to watch the show on Peacock.

Peacock now has three levels of subscriptions after recently changing the prices. The Peacock Select plan costs $7.99 a month and lets you watch library content and new NBC and Bravo shows, but not live sports.

For $10.99 a month, you can get the Peacock Premium plan, which has ads, live sports, and more content. Premium Plus costs $16.99 a month and lets viewers watch without ads. It includes downloads, live local NBC access, and uninterrupted streaming for maximum convenience.

The Rainmaker Episode 3: What to expect

In the episode 3 of The Rainmaker, the legal drama will become even darker and less predictable. Because Rudy Baylor is determined to stand by Dot Black and the fight against North City General Hospital is still going on, Episode 3 should show how the tension in the Donny Ray case is rising.

The recent discovery of Donny's preserved urine sample has already changed the pace of the trial, but as with any Grisham-inspired story, there will be more twists.

One thing that people are really looking forward to seeing in The Rainmaker episode 3 is how Rudy will fight back against the defense's attempts to discredit the toxicology report. His growing anger toward Leo Drummond and the cruel Tinley Britt firm shows how he has changed from a new lawyer to a determined justice fighter.

On top of that, Deck Shifflet's loyalty and resourcefulness will become more important, which could lead to unexpected legal breakthroughs.

On the other hand, Melvin Pritcher's story is only going to get worse. After the violent fight with Jane Allen in Episode 2, there is a chance of getting back at her and getting revenge. The third episode of The Rainmaker will likely show more about the hospital's corruption and how Melvin's dangerous information could either make him a key ally or a bigger target.

Rudy's private life will also be the main focus. Seeing Sarah again at the end of the last episode was bittersweet because she had betrayed him behind his back.

In The Rainmaker Episode 3, viewers may see what happens because she has two different sets of loyalties. Will she stick with Leo Drummond, or will her feelings for Rudy come back when things go wrong?

Overall, The Rainmaker episode 3 looks like it will have a good mix of courtroom drama, betrayals, and the shady business of big law firms. It will not only help the Donny Ray case, but it will also reveal bigger plots that put all of the characters' morals to the test.

The Rainmaker Episode 2 recap

Episode 2 of The Rainmaker added a lot to the case of Donny Ray and made Melvin Pritcher's story more intense. The unwavering love Rudy had for Dot Black stood out, especially when he was trying to show that Donny was sober before he was taken to North City General.

The preserved urine sample was a key discovery that showed Donny did not have any drugs in his system, but the defense tried right away to discredit it. Even though it looked like the odds were against him, Rudy's determination kept the case going.

At the same time, Melvin's story became darker. Tinley Britt agents were after him, so he lashed out and killed one of his stalkers, only to find out later that she was Jane Allen, the lead investigator for the firm. This new information proved that Melvin was involved in the firm's plot.

In Rudy and Sarah's personal lives, things got more complicated. Even though they made up, the fact that she had told Leo Drummond something secretly cast a shadow over their future. Dot Black and Rudy's stand was strengthened when they turned down a settlement offer. The fight wasn't about money, it was about justice.

The Rainmaker Episode 3 will premiere on August 29, 2025.

