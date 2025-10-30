The Irwins’ Halloween no-show: Bindi explains the real reason behind their Dancing with the Stars absence

Robert and Bindi Irwin (Image via Getty)

Wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin has offered a clear explanation for why she and her family missed the live taping of her brother Robert Irwin’s performance on Dancing with the Stars.

For the second consecutive week, the Irwin family was absent from the studio audience. In an Instagram post shared on October 28, 2025, Bindi wrote:



“Chandler, Grace, and I all got a bug, and I’ve completely lost my voice now… so we will be cheering (quietly) from our living room for Robert and Witney on @dancingwiththestars. They have an incredible dance for Halloween week, beyond proud of their hard work and dedication.”



Her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, 4, were also absent.

Bindi invited fans to vote for Robert and his professional partner Witney Carson, reinforcing their support despite the physical absence.

A comment from their mother, Terri Irwin, read: “Sending get well vibes!”

Dancing with the Stars: Second week in a row away from the ballroom







The show this season features Robert competing on Dancing with the Stars alongside Witney Carson.

For the Halloween week taping, which included an Argentine Tango set to Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by The Hampton String Quartet, the setting was dramatic, with a red rose backdrop, smoke, candles, and the pair earned their highest score yet: 38 out of 40.

Judge Bruno Tonioli declared the performance had “literally killed it,” and added,



“That was deadly hot.”



Robert posted on social media:



“I am still in disbelief after our first 10s for last night’s dance. Thank you @witneycarson for believing in me to take on our most challenging choreography yet. Witney and I have been working hard this week to create something powerful and intense, and I had SO much fun embracing a new side of myself on Halloween night. I’ve never been prouder to be part of #TeamIrWINit, and thank YOU for being on this journey with us. I am so grateful. I’ll always remember the Argentine tango! See you next week ”



This marks two weeks in a row that Bindi and Grace weren’t in the Dancing with the Stars audience.

On October 21, she posted a photo of herself and Grace from a prior taping and explained that Grace had “a little cold, so we’re going to cheer from our living room.”

Bindi and her family had relocated to the U.S. earlier this season to support Robert’s participation on Dancing with the Stars, celebrating his journey in the ballroom.

Before his casting, Bindi announced their temporary move to Los Angeles, stating:



“We have officially moved to Los Angeles … for the next three months. Australia Zoo will always be home, but we are here to support my incredible brother on Dancing With The Stars !”



Missing two live tapings in a row, particularly for a high-profile week like Halloween, is noteworthy.

For Dancing with the Stars, where audience energy and live reactions contribute to the viewing experience, the absence draws attention.

For the Irwins, it underscores the reality that despite the family’s move and planning, illness struck at a key moment.

What’s next for them on Dancing with the Stars

Robert and Witney now head into the next week of Dancing with the Stars with momentum from their top score of 38.

Bindi, Chandler, and Grace will continue to support from home unless health improves.

While she expressed regret at missing the taping, her post affirms that their support remains strong, although quieter than usual.

Given the nature of Dancing with the Stars, with weekly eliminations and live performances, the Irwin family’s presence or absence remains a talking point for fans.

Their health-related miss may be temporary, but it provides broader insight into how even prepared families can be sidelined by illness when timing matters most.

Stay tuned for more updates.