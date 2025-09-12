The Great British Baking Show season 16 episode 2 recap: Biscuit Week crowns a Star Baker and sends one home

The Great British Baking Show season 16 (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff)

Biscuit Week arrived in episode 2 of The Great British Baking Show season 16, which aired on September 12, 2025. Across three rounds, the bakers faced intricate designs, challenging caramel work, and ambitious biscuit structures, all of which were judged as signature, technical, and showstopper. While several contestants managed strong results, others struggled with consistency, timing, and construction.

At the end of judging, Tom received the honor of Star Baker, recognized for his detailed and faultless showstopper creation. Meanwhile, Leighton’s incomplete time capsule, combined with difficulties in the earlier challenges, led to his elimination, marking the end of his time in the competition.

Episode 2 overview of The Great British Baking Show season 16

The signature challenge

The signature challenge required bakers to create slice-and-bake biscuits with designs visible inside. Many contestants struggled with bake times, as the use of colored dough made browning difficult to judge. Several results were undercooked, including Leighton’s.

On that round, Alison Hammond remembered the time when she was a celebrity contestant on the same show and mentioned her oven door trouble.

She and Leighton laughed at the stress of the competition. Aaron gave a biscuit anime character look that caught Alison’s eye during the tent visit.

The judges were very nice to Aaron; they said he made them happy after tasting his work.

Jessika made bacon and egg biscuits, and Tom took a great architectural detail from the Hagia Sophia and decorated it with positive comments from the judges.

Nadia’s matcha avocado biscuits were disapproved of, and Toby’s peanut butter-flavored biscuits also received negative comments. Pui Man set out to make ox biscuits, but the result was not as expected.

The technical challenge

The technical task set by Prue required the bakers to produce twelve Hobnobs with added caramel and feathered chocolate decoration.

The caramel element caused difficulties for most contestants, with issues ranging from incorrect consistency to problems with quantity.

Pui Man faced significant setbacks, failing to cut her biscuits before baking and applying chocolate to the wrong side. Leighton’s biscuits were heavily coated with chocolate, drawing negative remarks from the judges.

At the stronger end of the challenge, Nataliia and Nadia performed well, but Toby secured first place in the technical for the second consecutive week.

The showstopper challenge

The final challenge tasked contestants with creating an edible time capsule box accompanied by five biscuit keepsakes.

Several bakers struggled with the construction aspect, while others managed to produce completed entries.

Jessika designed a self-portrait figure, though it broke during judging. Lesley presented a bake inspired by her dog, accompanied by a personal story.

Jasmine created a Scottish Highlands-themed box containing decorated biscuits, which was well received.

Despite earlier struggles, Pui Man completed a detailed biscuit structure modeled after a floating restaurant in Hong Kong, incorporating almond-flavored biscuits inside.

The bake was recognized as a strong recovery following her weaker performances in earlier rounds.

Tom created a biscuit box, inspired by the cottage style and modeled on his grandmother's house, which the judges called perfect with no faults.

Paul Hollywood gave him a handshake, and the overall outcome was able to bring him the title of Star Baker of the week.

On the other hand, Nadia's cake-slice-inspired box fell apart at the presentation stage, and Toby's treasure chest was spoken of negatively due to its dryness and leaking of fillings.

Leighton tried to build a very ambitious piano-shaped box to hold a replica of his Blue Peter Badge. However, he ran out of time, and the construction was incomplete.

His work was the weakest, thus leading to his elimination from the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.