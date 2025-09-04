The Bold the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge wrestles with his feelings for Brooke as Eric doubts Thomas’ perspective

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

On The Bold and the Beautiful for Friday, September 5, 2025, Ridge finds himself at the center of growing family tensions as he continues to wrestle with his feelings for Brooke. Though engaged to Taylor, Ridge remains torn after a conversation with Eric, who firmly believes Brooke is his true love.

Eric’s guidance puts Ridge at odds with Thomas, who is determined to see his parents stay together without Brooke’s interference.

As father and son pull Ridge in opposite directions, unresolved secrets and past choices threaten to upend fragile loyalties.

Eric’s doubts about Thomas’ perspective add to the pressure, and Ridge is left in a difficult position. The Forrester family’s clash of opinions sets the stage for emotional fallout that could reshape relationships in Los Angeles.

Viewers can expect confrontations and shifting dynamics as Ridge faces a decision that will affect everyone close to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 5, 2025

Ridge feels the weight of Eric’s advice

Ridge continues to struggle after a heartfelt conversation with Eric. Despite being engaged to Taylor, Ridge cannot help but respond to his dad's words that tell him to go for Brooke instead.

Eric's advice continues to disturb Ridge's mind as he is torn on what he should do next.

Though Ridge maintains that he has had enough of bouncing between two women, his own behavior contradicts this, as he continues to be torn between loyalty to Taylor and residual feelings for Brooke.

Eric encourages Ridge toward Brooke

Eric asserts his position on Ridge's love crisis. Notwithstanding Ridge's efforts to commit to Taylor, Eric maintains that his son's future is with Brooke.

He advises Ridge against listening to Thomas but rather to his heart, which he feels is with Brooke. This push places Ridge in a difficult spot, caught between his father’s unwavering support for Brooke and Thomas’s plea to protect Taylor.

Thomas pleads for his parents’ future

Thomas takes a firm stance when it comes to his parents’ relationship. He urges Ridge to stay committed to Taylor and warns him not to break her heart.

Thomas is clear that he does not want Brooke interfering in his parents’ reunion and is determined to see them move forward together.

Luna stuns Will with shocking claims

In another twist, Luna reemerges alive, stunning Will, who believed she was no longer a threat. She not only reveals her survival but also admits to being the masked woman in Will’s bed, leaving him shaken.

As Will begins to piece together memories of that night, Luna delivers her most explosive revelation yet: fake pregnancy results paired with the words, “Our special night created a miracle!”

Although the claim is false, Luna seems determined to back it up with fabricated evidence. This scheme threatens to upend Will’s world and escalate the chaos in his life.

Thomas’ dark side might resurface

Warning signs are mounting that Thomas may slip back into darker behavior.

Recent conversations between Taylor, Li, and Ridge highlight concerns about his fragile state, with Taylor vowing support if he relapses and Ridge fearing his son cannot cope with more personal disappointments.

Three troubling possibilities are hinted at: Thomas might set a vengeful trap for Brooke, reignite his obsession with Hope, or target Luna for nearly eliminating Steffy.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.