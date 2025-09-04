The Bold the Beautiful spoilers: Eric pushes Ridge toward Brooke as Taylor races to lock in a wedding date

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 4, 2025, tease growing tension as Ridge Forrester faces pressure from every direction. Taylor Hayes is eager to secure her future with Ridge and pushes him to set a wedding date immediately, hoping to eliminate any chance of Brooke Logan coming between them again.

At the same time, Ridge continues to wrestle with Thomas Forrester’s emotional pleas to keep the family together, while Eric Forrester insists his son should not make decisions based on guilt or obligation.

Instead, Eric urges Ridge to follow his heart, which he firmly believes still belongs to Brooke.

As both women’s futures hang in the balance, Ridge finds himself at a critical crossroads. Will he move forward with Taylor, or will Eric’s advice push him back toward his longtime love, Brooke?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thomas Forrester’s struggles

Thomas Forrester unburdens himself to Ridge regarding how unsteady his life has turned out. With his engagement to Paris Buckingham over and his career going nowhere, Thomas feels lost.

He acknowledges Douglas is usually preoccupied with friends, making him sadder than ever.

With no design line to focus his energies, Thomas feels unfulfilled. Hence, he holds on to Ridge and Taylor's relationship as the lone shining beacon of goodness in his life.

Thomas begs Ridge not to leave Taylor, lest if their reunion breaks down, he might fall apart again and lose the last shred of stability he feels he possesses.

Ridge’s guilt and conflicted heart

On learning about Thomas's feelings, Ridge is caught between his son's desires and his own mixed emotions. Ridge comprehends Thomas's vulnerable situation and fears how his son would respond if his relationship with Taylor fell apart.

Still, he also knows that making decisions out of guilt can be hazardous.

Ridge goes to Eric looking for advice, readily acknowledging how torn he is. Guilt hangs heavy, making the decision about which way to go harder.

Eric Forrester’s advice

Eric offers Ridge firm advice regarding his romantic dilemma. He acknowledges Thomas and Steffy’s wishes but stresses that Ridge cannot let his children dictate his future. Eric reminds Ridge that deep down, his heart has always belonged to Brooke.

Encouraging Ridge to block out guilt and pressure, Eric insists he should reunite with the woman he truly loves.

Eric frames Ridge’s relationship with Brooke as destiny, giving yet another passionate speech in her favor.

Although Ridge listens, the patriarch’s words intensify his internal battle, as he is torn between loyalty to Taylor and his unresolved love for Brooke.

Taylor Hayes pushes for a wedding

Meanwhile, Taylor grows increasingly determined to finalize her future with Ridge. After discussing Ridge’s ongoing bond with Brooke, she worries about losing him again.

To secure their commitment, Taylor demands they set a wedding date immediately. She insists there should be no delay in making their marriage official and starting the rest of their lives together.

Taylor feels confident in Ridge’s promises but is aware of Brooke’s influence.

By pushing for a quick wedding, Taylor hopes to solidify her position and announce their plans publicly. Her urgency places additional strain on Ridge, who remains hesitant.

Luna Nozawa’s obsession

Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa faces a turning point in her own story. After a negative pregnancy test, she is still fixated on shaping her dream life.

Drawing comparisons to Sheila Carter’s manipulative schemes, Luna grows determined to make her fantasy with Will Spencer a reality, even if it disrupts his connection with Electra Forrester.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.