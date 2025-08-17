The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (August 11 to 15, 2025): Ridge’s return, Sheila and Li’s pact, and Electra’s life takes a step ahead

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 23, 1987. From that day on, the dysfunctional Forrester family and their fancy design empire were always in the news.

From August 11 to 15, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful came back with a week full of family fights, surprising alliances, and romantic milestones. Ridge's return home caused a lot of emotional tension, and new relationships and fights made the drama even more intense.

The long-running soap opera shows how the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Finnegan families live, love, and fight with each other. The show takes place in the beautiful city of Los Angeles and combines business, romance, and personal problems. This week, the plot of the soap was more about Ridge's battle with old feelings, Sheila's unexpected plan, and Electra and Will's togetherness.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Know everything that took place from August 11 to 15, 2025

Ridge’s homecoming sets the storyline

Ridge went to Naples with Brooke and Eric and then came back to Los Angeles. Even though Ridge's family was happy to see them, he had mixed feelings. Brooke told him about Nick's proposal after she had almost drowned and said that Nick wanted to marry her. Ridge had a hard time understanding this because Taylor had already started getting ready for their wedding and had even told their daughter Kelly, about her plans. Taylor informed Ridge that Brooke's accident shouldn't change his mind about how they should spend the rest of their lives together.

Ridge seemed uneasy and split between the two women, even though she reassured him. His hesitancy made Brooke and Taylor wait for additional details, and his family noticed that he was paying different attention to different things.

Sheila and Li unite over Luna

Sheila and Li were right there with Luna as soon as she woke up this week. Even though the two women have a history of being fierce rivals, they agreed on one thing: Luna's health. Sheila told Luna that she would help her reach her goals and even backed up her growing feelings for Will.

Li, on the other hand, was scared by Luna's fixation on him and decided to step in. She urged Luna that her approach was like "boot camp" and told her to focus on discipline and mental strength so that Luna wouldn't get swayed by love. Even though Sheila and Li had different plans, they managed to keep a fragile truce. This indicated that their shared concern for Luna temporarily outweighed their long-standing dislike for each other.

Electra and Will reach a turning point

This week, Electra and Will's relationship went through a new stage. After showing Will affection for weeks, Electra told him she was ready to take their relationship to the next level, implying that they were getting close. Will's family also gave him more duties at the same time. Katie and Brooke showed their support by celebrating with him when he was hired at Il Giardino.

For the big event, Katie asked Deacon if they could have a party at the restaurant, and he accepted the idea. Sheila happened to hear this conversation and later revealed to Luna what had happened. After hearing the news, Luna was ecstatic about Will, but Li was determined to keep her from getting distracted.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.

