The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Update (Aug 25–29, 2025): Will Turns to Sheila, Carter Pushes to Elope, Liam Fights for Family

The Bold and the Beautiful aired fresh episodes from August 25 to 29, 2025, delivering suspense, confessions, and family drama. This week was all about important decisions and surprising alliances that changed the characters' futures.

The soap opera still follows the lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families as they become more and more connected. It looks at love, competition, betrayal, and ambition in the fashion world of Los Angeles. Conflicts often make it hard to tell the difference between loyalty to family and personal desire.

Will fought with guilt over a night he couldn't remember, Carter made an unexpected move toward Hope, and Liam worked hard to bring his family back together. These things had effects on almost everyone around them.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened in the episode (August 25 – 29, 2025)

Will battles against the lost memories

As the week started on August 25, Will faced a lot of difficulties because he couldn't recall the incidents that took place the night before. He quickly felt guilty for being confused. This certain situation made him worried about what he might have done.

On August 26, his problems got worse because memories wouldn't come back to him and the weight of uncertainty took over him. He made concerned choices he had made and what they might mean for his future and the people close to him.

By August 28, he was so desperate that he turned to Sheila. Will thought she might be able to help him put together the pieces of his night that he was missing.

Getting Sheila involved showed how scared he was and how willing he was to make risky deals just to find the truth. The plot of this story showed how weak he was and set up major problems in his personal and family life.

Carter’s Interrupted Proposal and Push to Elope

The most important thing was Carter's determination to make a future with Hope. He surprised her with a proposal on August 25, but Ridge cut them off, stopping what could have been a life-changing choice. The problem brought out the tensions in their relationship and the resistance Carter faced.

Ridge and Carter agreed to work together the next day, but Carter's drive only grew. That was it. He didn't want to wait for Hope's doubts to go away or for Liam to make things more difficult.

Carter's need to act quickly reached a boiling point on August 29 when he insisted that Hope run away with him right away. He pushed her because he loved her and was afraid that Liam would get her attention instead.

In Carter's story, there was a man who was in a hurry to make things official in Hope's life before she was pulled in a different direction by circumstances or feelings.

Liam’s Determination to Reunite His Family

Liam's seven-day trip showed how determined he was to make things right with his family. On August 25, with Bill's help, he began to tell himself the truth about how he felt. He saw how badly he wanted to make things right with Hope.

Liam begged her from the bottom of his heart the next day, telling her he wanted to be with her and their family again. It was clear how he felt, which meant he wouldn't give up on this goal. On August 29, he made up his mind and said he would do anything to protect the future of their family.

Liam kept pleading with Hope, and Carter wanted to marry her right away. This made Hope very stressed. Liam showed his love for his family and belief in second chances by what he did, even though he knew he had done wrong in the past. Following this fight, he had to decide what to do for Hope as it happened.

