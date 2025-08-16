The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Luna crash a party in disguise, Li panic, and a shocking twist unfold at Will’s celebration

Will, Li and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Relations are getting tested on The Bold and the Beautiful as the current storyline moves forward from all the theatrics surrounding accidents, fraud, and violence. The plot of the long-running CBS daily soap is gearing up for the next drama involving romantic fixation and broken hearts. As Luna attends Will’s congratulatory party in disguise, Li gets worried, and Electra faces impending grief.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke return from Italy along with Eric and Ridge. Her sisters welcomed Brooke, and they discussed her accident and rescue by Ridge, leading to their reconciliation. At the same time, Nick arrived with his engagement ring and proffered his proposal.

Meanwhile, Taylor gushed about her upcoming wedding in front of Ridge. This disheartened Ridge, who did not have the heart to destroy their happiness. Elsewhere, Grace surrendered after disclosing her fraud. Furious on learning about being swindled, Bill vowed to make the doctor pay.

On the other hand, Luna woke up from her coma, and her grandmothers tended to her health. While Li warned her to stay away from Finn, boys, and other uncomfortable ideas, Sheila encouraged her interest in Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna attends a party incognito

Encouraged by Sheila, Luna has been harboring her interest in Will Spencer. While Li asked her to stay away from the Spencers, Sheila secretly shared the information about Will’s promotion. Since the venue for the celebratory party is at Il Giardino, Sheila has all the necessary information related to the revelry.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Luna will want to crash the gathering. However, she will want to be there unnoticed. As such, she may go in disguised. Later, she may wear a mask as other guests and will mingle among the guests incognito.

Luna may get closer to Will at the party, yet behave like a close friend. She may pretend to be one of the interns or even let Will mistake her for Electra.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Li is left unnerved

While Li put a lot of effort into saving Luna and giving her niece another chance, she wants Luna to remain hidden till redemption. She insists that Luna needs to stop trying to connect to Finn or Will Spencer. However, egged on by Sheila, Luna is ready to step out and reclaim Will.

As such, when Luna sneaks out of her room to attend the gathering at Il Giardino, Li will find her inexplicably missing from her house. Since she will have no inkling of the plan that transpired between Luna and Sheila, she will panic at the situation. Moreover, she will not be able to lodge an official complaint since Luna is presumed dead.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Sheila will be the only person to whom Li can reach out. Whether Sheila remains honest with her and reveals Luna’s location remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Outrageous development at Will’s revelry

As mentioned before, Luna will join the guests at Il Giardino for Will’s celebration party. However, she will remain camouflaged. She may also wear a mask along with other guests. As she will hover near Will, he may fail to recognize the murderer and may mistake her for Electra.

As such, believing it is Electra, Will may make romantic moves. Since Will and Electra intend to get intimate after the party, Will may cozy up to the masked Luna by mistake. Whether Will ends up in bed with Luna instead of Electra remains to be seen.

Other story arcs on B&B involve Hope’s extended attention towards Liam, Daphne’s flirtatious move towards Carter, and Carter’s emphasis on marrying Hope in the upcoming week.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the drama ready to erupt at Will’s party as Li frantically searches for Luna.