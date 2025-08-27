The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will turns to Sheila for answers as he struggles to piece together his shattered memories

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 28, 2025, reveal that Will Spencer’s search for the truth pushes him to an unlikely source. Still haunted by the events of his party and unable to shake disturbing flashbacks, Will finds himself desperate for clarity.

Despite Katie Logan’s advice to let go of the mystery, Will cannot ignore the gaps in his memory or the unsettling texts from a so-called secret admirer.

However, Sheila’s loyalty to her granddaughter Luna Nozawa complicates matters, forcing her to decide how much to reveal.

Meanwhile, Electra Forrester remains blissfully unaware of the truth, and Luna continues down her dangerous path, convinced she is in control.

Will Spencer seeks the truth

Will Spencer is still haunted by the night of his party, unable to reconcile the fuzzy memories with the fact of what occurred.

Though his mom, Katie Logan, told him to put the mystery girl behind him and get over Electra Forrester, Will cannot move on.

Sheila Carter Sharpe confronted

When Will goes to speak with Sheila about his questions, she is taken aback. He quizzed her about any information she might have observed on the evening of the party, particularly concerning who was in close proximity to him.

Sheila possesses much more information than she reveals, but does not want to betray her granddaughter.

Luna Nozawa’s delusions escalate

After her conversation with Will, Sheila goes to confront Luna in the hidden medical suite. Sheila warns her granddaughter that Will is asking questions.

Luna, however, brushes off Sheila’s concerns and insists that everything is under control.

Electra Forrester’s unaware excitement

At the same time, Electra Forrester anticipates getting closer to Will, unaware of the reality of the party. She is thrilled about the prospect of closeness with him.

Given that Will's unresolved flashbacks might emerge at any time, the young couple's relationship is heading towards a roadblock.

This possibility threatens to taint Electra’s happiness, as Will’s memories could intrude during their most personal moments.

Her lack of awareness underscores that the real events of that night remain hidden, at least for now.

Hope, Liam, and Ivy’s complications

Elsewhere, Liam Spencer's rejection leaves Ivy Forrester disillusioned, as he explains his heart belongs to Hope Logan. Back at Forrester Creations, Ivy and Hope discuss Liam, with Ivy urging Hope to seize the new chance staring her in the face.

While Ivy pushes Hope toward Liam, Hope hesitates, feeling conflicted due to her relationship with Carter Walton.

This triangle continues to stir emotional tension, as Hope struggles between her current commitment and Liam’s desire to reunite.

Deacon and Sheila’s marriage is on shaky ground

Sheila’s decision to protect Luna could cost her dearly in her marriage to Deacon. He has always been clear about wanting honesty, especially regarding Luna, whom he views as a dangerous influence.

Once Deacon discovers Sheila has been hiding Luna’s survival and role in Will Spencer’s drunken ordeal, he may feel deeply betrayed.

Considering Deacon already stepped up to protect Will that night, Sheila’s silence will seem even more unforgivable.

Bill Spencer reacts to Liam’s bold move

Bill listens closely as Liam explains his kiss with Hope and his plan to win her back. While Bill is surprised by his son’s bold approach, he admits he respects Liam’s newfound certainty.

For once, Liam is not wavering between two women, but is clear about his feelings for Hope.

Bill encourages Liam’s pursuit, pointing out that Beth deserves to have both parents together.

Even so, Bill remains cautious, knowing Hope’s engagement to Carter complicates the situation. His support highlights the stakes of Liam’s next moves.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.