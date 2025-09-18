The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will panics over Luna’s baby news, Bill questions her claims, and Sheila shares flirty moments with Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 18, 2025, tease explosive developments as Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy bombshell shakes the Spencer family. After her positive test is revealed, Luna declares she is carrying Will Spencer’s child, sparking panic and disbelief.

Will is shocked by the news, whereas Bill Spencer wonders if Luna is telling the truth, as she has a history of being dishonest.

In spite of suspicion surrounding her, Luna asserts the authenticity of the test and uses the baby to keep herself from going to prison.

In the meantime, Sheila Sharpe and Deacon Sharpe share some light, flirtatious moments together, providing a fleeting distraction before Luna's mayhem reaches new heights.

Elsewhere, Electra Forrester lays out a romantic surprise for Will, oblivious to the upheaval that is set to disrupt her plans. Family loyalties and romantic relationships are put to the test in Los Angeles.

Luna’s pregnancy revelation

Luna Nozawa shocks everybody when her positive pregnancy test spills out of her purse. She readily declares that she is pregnant with Will Spencer's child, which shocks everyone present.

Though Luna maintains that the result is for all to see, her past record of plotting makes it hard to accept her words.

Nevertheless, she is obvious in stating that she will utilize this pregnancy as a means of evading prison.

By bringing up the child's linkage to the Spencer family, Luna puts herself in a position to demand protection and an opportunity to stay free, which causes intense reactions everywhere.

Will Spencer’s panic

The news of pregnancy has Will Spencer shocked and reeling at the prospect of becoming a father in this situation. Already affected by Luna's trickery, Will is left stunned and in denial.

He protests against the fact, evidently not prepared for the prospect of Luna being pregnant with his child.

This discovery also puts Will in an impossible situation with Electra Forrester, who has been preparing a romantic night out with him.

Will’s growing anxiety threatens his personal relationships and his ability to handle the scandal.

Bill Spencer’s doubts

Bill Spencer is immediately skeptical of Luna’s claims and questions the validity of the positive test.

Bill was tricked by Luna before when she faked a DNA test that made him believe he was her father, and so he is cautious about accepting her story.

He questions Luna's intentions and whether this pregnancy is a further attempt to blackmail her way out of hot water. In spite of his skepticism, Bill also has to consider that an innocent baby is concerned, making it harder for him to stand by his decision and send Luna to prison.

Li Finnegan and Katie Logan weigh in

Both Li Finnegan and Katie Logan have strong reactions to Luna’s announcement. Li is furious, recalling her previous confrontation with Luna, while Katie shares Bill and Will’s anger and disbelief.

Even so, Luna remains adamant that her positive test is undeniable proof of her condition.

Sheila and Deacon’s lighter moments

Away from the chaos, Sheila Sharpe and Deacon Sharpe enjoy some playful and affectionate moments together. Their flirty interactions provide a brief sense of calm. However, with Luna’s situation set to dominate the lives of the Spencers and Forresters, it is only a matter of time before Sheila and Deacon are pulled back into the surrounding turmoil that threatens to consume everyone.

Electra Forrester’s surprise

Electra Forrester plans to surprise Will with a romantic night and a handcrafted, personalized piece of jewelry with their initials.

She is looking forward to giving the gift and celebrating their love. The revelation of Luna's pregnancy, however, promises to ruin her planning.

Electra's romantic gesture is bound to collide with Will's secret anguish, making her suspicious and worried. As Will is preoccupied and unable to speak the whole truth, Electra is likely to get a sense of something being amiss, adding tension to the developing drama.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.