The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge gives Brooke a ring, Luna shocks Will with her wild story, and Carter faces doubts about Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 10, 2025, promise a day filled with shocking revelations, romantic milestones, and emotional uncertainty. Ridge Forrester takes a bold step forward with Brooke Logan by presenting her with a ring, solidifying their reunion after his split from Taylor Hayes.

While Ridge and Brooke celebrate their engagement, Luna Nozawa stuns Will Spencer with her return, and something she does leaves Will very angry. As Luna’s actions become more dangerous, a fallout within the Spencer and Forrester families seems inevitable.

Carter Walton is starting to have doubts about his future with Hope Logan. He is committed to her, but he can see she still has a bond with Liam Spencer. At the same time, Liam is not giving up and keeps pushing for a reunion. With love, secrets, and tension all mixing together, big changes are coming for several relationships.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Ridge proposes to Brooke

Ridge Forrester moves quickly after breaking things off with Taylor Hayes. He heads straight to Brooke Logan at Forrester Creations and surprises her with a marriage proposal. Brooke accepts with joy, reassuring Ridge that she will always be his “Logan.”

On Wednesday, Ridge takes the next step by presenting Brooke with a ring, leaving her delighted and emotional. Although Brooke may ask about Ridge’s split from Taylor, Ridge explains that the relationship was only delaying the inevitable and assures Brooke that she is the woman he truly wants.

Luna stuns Will

Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa makes a shocking appearance that leaves Will Spencer reeling. Believed to be gone, Luna shows up alive and has a wild story to tell. Will is stunned and furious, especially once he realizes Li Finnegan secretly saved Luna and allowed her to cause further chaos.

The situation becomes more volatile as Will struggles to process Luna’s masquerade as Electra Forrester and her role in manipulating him at the party. Luna’s return not only reignites family drama but also sets the stage for more explosive confrontations ahead.

Carter struggles with Hope’s distance

Meanwhile, Carter Walton continues to face doubts about his engagement to Hope Logan. Although Carter remains committed, Hope’s actions are sending him mixed signals. She hesitated when Carter suggested an immediate wedding and chose to spend unexpected time with Liam Spencer and their daughter Beth instead of staying with him.

These moments have not gone unnoticed by Carter, who begins to sense that Hope’s heart may still be divided. Daphne Rose returns and reminds Carter of her prediction about Hope and Liam, leaving Carter to question if his relationship with Hope is truly sustainable.

Liam’s mission to reunite his family

Liam Spencer is also in the mix, determined to win back Hope despite her engagement to Carter. While working with Will to track down Luna’s burner phone, Liam reflects again on his feelings for Hope and his desire to reunite their family.

He has already used Beth to create opportunities with Hope. His actions suggest he may continue to find ways to get closer to her. Liam’s persistence raises questions about what else he might do to get Hope back, and how it will ultimately influence Hope’s decisions regarding her future with Carter.

Sheila and Li’s concerns

In the background, Sheila Carter Sharpe and Li Finnegan remain tangled in Luna’s troubles. Sheila has been trying to guide Luna in the right direction, but her influence may not be working.

Sheila thinks about letting Li in on what she has discovered, but the developing standoff between Luna and Will might complicate things further. For Will, the fallout is especially difficult, since he cannot easily admit the truth about what happened. With secrets piling up, both Sheila and Li might soon have a harder time coping with the mess Luna has created.

Carter and Hope’s breakup is confirmed

The spoilers confirm that Hope Logan and Carter Walton’s wedding is officially called off due to Liam Spencer’s pursuit of Hope. Carter has tried to hold onto their relationship, but he cannot ignore the growing bond between Hope and Liam.

Ultimately, Carter will face heartbreak as he realizes Hope’s heart isn’t fully his. Daphne Rose steps in to support Carter through the split, hoping to guide him into a new chapter, and perhaps into a romance with her instead. This marks the end of Carter and Hope’s short-lived engagement and sets the stage for fresh drama.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.