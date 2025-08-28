The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna’s shocking danger revealed as Liam plans reunion while Carter pushes Hope to elope

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 29, 2025, tease an intense episode filled with love triangle hurdles, emotional manipulation, and dangerous secrets. Carter Walton is eager to secure his future with Hope Logan and ramps up the pressure by suggesting they elope, but Hope’s heart remains conflicted.

Liam Spencer refuses to give up, determined to reunite his family with Hope and Beth, even as his obsession deepens.

Meanwhile, Carter grows increasingly uneasy as he witnesses Hope’s bond with Liam, fueling jealousy and rivalry. Ivy Forrester and Deacon Sharpe also weigh in, further complicating Hope’s decision.

Elsewhere, Luna Nozawa hides a potentially explosive secret while Sheila Sharpe works to cover her tracks, creating new risks for both women.

Carter’s urgency, Liam’s persistence, and Luna’s danger set the stage for dramatic confrontations that could change everything for these characters.

Carter pushes for marriage

On Friday, Carter Walton continues his efforts to lock in his future with Hope Logan. After Daphne Rose questions his relationship, Carter becomes even more determined to prove their love is strong.

He suggests that he and Hope skip the formalities and elope, certain that waiting is unnecessary.

Ridge has already agreed to stand by his side as best man, but Hope’s hesitation lingers. Carter passionately defends their romance, convinced she feels the same.

However, his growing urgency may come across as pressure, especially since Hope is already wrestling with doubts about where her heart truly lies.

Hope’s conflict grows

Hope is torn between Carter's insistence on an instant wedding and Liam Spencer's continued efforts to win her back.

As much as she claims she is still with Carter, her mind goes back to Liam after his emotional plea for them to get back together.

Deacon Sharpe also escalates the confusion by telling her to give Liam a second chance, with Beth's bliss providing the justification to do so.

Ivy Forrester also confesses that Liam told her point-blank that Hope is the woman he desires.

These discussions put Hope in a dilemma, unsure about whether to uphold her relationship with Carter or heed those who think she belongs with Liam.

Liam’s reunion mission

Liam refuses to let go of his goal to reunite with Hope and their daughter, Beth. Even though Hope told him she is moving forward with Carter, Liam continues to push back against that reality.

Beth will also play a part in encouraging her parents’ closeness, gushing about how much she loves their family moments together.

Liam makes it clear to Hope that nothing is more important than her and Beth, and he shares an emotional hug with both of them.

While Liam sees this as proof that their family belongs together, Carter watches from the sidelines, uneasy about their bond.

Tension between Carter and Liam

As Liam keeps pursuing Hope, Carter’s frustration builds. After witnessing Liam, Hope, and Beth share a touching moment, Carter is left feeling jealous and sidelined.

This could lead to a private confrontation where Carter makes it clear that Hope is already engaged and Liam needs to back off.

Carter acknowledges Liam has faced struggles, but he does not believe that gives Liam the right to reinsert himself into Hope’s life suddenly. Liam, however, is undeterred.

His determination to put his family back together ensures that conflict with Carter will only intensify, keeping Hope under immense emotional strain.

Luna and Sheila’s Secret

Beyond the love triangle drama, Luna Nozawa is quietly dealing with a secret of her own. After hinting about a miracle and rubbing her belly, it appears Luna may be pregnant.

She seems to believe this development could protect her from prison time, but the reality is far from certain.

Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe continues lying to Will Spencer while covering for Luna, though she fears the truth could eventually come out.

With so much at stake, Luna’s situation could create explosive fallout once others, including Will and Electra Forrester, learn what she has been hiding.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.