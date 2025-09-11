The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna escapes Will’s grasp, Remy gets a shocking visitor, and Katie praises Electra’s budding romance

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 12, 2025, reveal a tense day in Los Angeles as secrets, schemes, and shifting loyalties take center stage. Luna manages to slip away from Will after a disturbing confrontation, leaving him frustrated and concerned about the danger she poses.

Her escape sets off a chain of events that lead her straight to Remy, who is stunned when the presumed-dead young woman appears at his door begging for help.

Meanwhile, Katie continues to be supportive of her son’s blossoming relationship, offering warm praise for Electra and expressing confidence in their future together.

However, Will’s hidden truth about Luna looms large, threatening to upend both his romance and his family’s peace of mind.

As Luna plots her next move and Remy is drawn into her chaos, the drama promises more explosive fallout ahead.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 12, 2025