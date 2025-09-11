The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna escapes Will’s grasp, Remy gets a shocking visitor, and Katie praises Electra’s budding romance

Luna escapes after a confrontation with Will
On Friday’s episode, Luna gets away from Will after their harrowing and tense confrontation. Will gets frustrated and startled, realizing that she is still a formidable threat.
Even with rage and intent to punish her, Luna gets out of his hands before he can do anything.
This breakout heightens the stakes because Luna is still on the loose and has the ability to create more havoc.
Having refused to be brought to book, Will grapples with the reality that the threat is hardly over, putting him in an uncertain position.
Remy receives a shocking visitor
After fleeing from Will, Luna heads straight to Remy, who is blindsided when she appears at his door. Believing her to be dead, Remy is stunned by her sudden arrival.
Luna pleads for his help, refusing to turn herself in or return to prison. Although Remy may want her to do the right thing, Luna insists on hiding out instead.
This development places Remy in a difficult spot, as he must decide whether to shield her or push her away.
Luna’s manipulations could quickly pull him into her spiral of secrecy and schemes.
Katie praises Electra and Will’s relationship
Elsewhere, Katie offers warm encouragement to Electra, speaking highly of her son’s blossoming relationship. She praises Will and shares her belief that he and Electra have something truly special together. Electra is touched by Katie’s words and reassured of her place in Will’s life.
However, Katie’s glowing approval highlights the danger of Will’s hidden truth. While Katie sees the romance as stable and promising, Will knows his involvement with Luna threatens to unravel everything.
Katie’s confidence in her son’s choices stands in stark contrast to the turmoil brewing beneath the surface.
Will’s secret continues to weigh on him
Despite Katie and Electra both having positive perceptions of Will, his interaction with Luna is a load on his shoulders. He is aware that telling Electra the truth would devastate her and end the relationship Katie so boldly upholds.
Meanwhile, Will is afraid of what Luna might do next, as freedom allows her to tell the secret herself.
This conflict puts Will under increasing stress, as he wrestles with safeguarding the ones he cares about and dealing with the fact of Luna's risky presence.
The longer he remains quiet, the more danger this poses to all parties.
