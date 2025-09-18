The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna defies Bill’s abortion demand as Electra’s romantic night with Will faces shocking derailment

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 19, 2025, tease explosive confrontations and emotional turning points. Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy bombshell continues to send shockwaves through the Spencer and Forrester families, with Bill Spencer pressuring her to end the pregnancy.

Believing Luna is manipulating the situation, Bill demands she prove her love for Will by getting an abortion, but Luna is determined to hold her ground.

At the same time, Will struggles under the weight of his secret as Electra Forrester prepares a romantic evening filled with love and promises for the future.

Her plans, however, are at risk of unraveling once Will’s guilt pushes him closer to the truth.

Meanwhile, Li Finnegan and Sheila Carter learn unsettling updates that could alter family dynamics even further.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 19, 2025

Luna confronts Bill over abortion demand

At the Spencer mansion, Luna faces Bill’s pressure to terminate her pregnancy. Bill insists the child is a scheme and urges Luna to prove her love for Will by getting an abortion. He even suggests she could avoid prison if she agrees to the procedure.

However, Luna refuses to comply, standing firm in her decision to keep the baby. Her defiance enrages Bill.

Still, Luna reasons that his choice to bring her home instead of immediately turning her over to the authorities suggests he may ultimately protect his unborn grandchild.

Will struggles with guilt

Will finds himself drowning in guilt as he considers his next move. He knows he owes Electra the truth, but the thought of destroying her happiness is almost unbearable.

Luna’s pregnancy revelation makes the burden heavier, leaving him torn between honesty and fear.

Will realizes that silence may preserve his relationship temporarily, but it will also deepen the eventual fallout. The weight of his secret grows as he prepares to face either Electra.

Electra plans a romantic night

Meanwhile, Electra is blissfully unaware of the storm ahead and plans a special evening for Will. She shares her excitement with Eric Forrester, gushing about how happy Will makes her.

Electra carefully prepares a romantic night, including a personalized necklace as a gift to represent her love. She wishes that the night will cement their relationship and pave a prosperous future ahead.

Sheila and Li learn about Luna’s pregnancy

Elsewhere, Li updates Sheila at Il Giardino about Luna’s current situation. Li explains how Bill dragged Luna away and reveals that Luna’s pregnancy test was positive.

The two women struggle with the implications of this turn of events. For Li, the drama questions her reputation as a doctor and how Luna's behavior could bring shame to her family name.

Sheila, however, thinks about how Luna's pregnancy would influence her relationship with Deacon and her position in the larger family structure.

This discovery compels the two grandmothers to face tough decisions as Luna's destiny is left hanging.

The aftermath of Luna’s betrayal

Flashbacks remind the audience of how the situation got to this. Luna impersonated Electra, causing Will to unknowingly be intimate with her.

The shocking truth devastated Will and infuriated both Katie and Bill, prompting them to confront Luna with Li present.

During the heated encounter, Li attempted to strangle Luna in a fit of rage before being restrained. Luna subsequently shocked everyone with her pregnancy revelation.

Now, the repercussions of what she did keep radiating through both families, with everyone wondering what happens next as tensions reach a boiling point.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.