The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie urges Brooke to confess, Ridge clashes with Thomas, and Li grows wary of Luna’s secrets

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS and Paramount+ (Image via YouTube/boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, spoilers predict a day of uncomfortable revelations in Los Angeles. Brooke Logan must make a critical choice when Katie Logan prods her to confront Taylor Hayes with the truth about Ridge Forrester, forcing her sister toward a choice that could change several lives.

Simultaneously, Ridge finds himself at odds with his son, Thomas Forrester, in a tense father-son clash that starts because of their opposing views on Brooke and Taylor’s future.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa’s increasingly erratic behavior continues to draw attention, with Li Finnegan growing more suspicious about her granddaughter’s unexplained absences and secretive actions.

With loyalties divided and truths hanging in the balance, the Forrester family faces explosive fallout that could derail carefully laid plans and shatter relationships.

Katie pushes Brooke to tell the truth

Katie Logan has a heartfelt discussion with her sister, Brooke, urging her to be honest with Taylor Hayes. Katie reminds Brooke of the kiss in Italy and argues that Taylor deserves to know the truth before her wedding to Ridge proceeds.

Katie cautions that silence will only lead to worse and pressures Brooke to ask herself if she can live with the secret.

The exchange leaves Brooke in a state of conflict, torn between safeguarding Taylor's happiness and confronting her own feelings for Ridge. Katie's words put pressure on Brooke to act.

Ridge and Thomas face off

Ridge Forrester has conflict with his son, Thomas, who is set on protecting his mother from being hurt. When Thomas sees Ridge with Brooke, he is positive that Brooke threatens Taylor's future with Ridge.

Thomas cautions his father to stay away from Brooke and devote himself entirely to Taylor. Ridge, torn between two women and his son's demands, is unable to reconcile his feelings.

This battle between father and son reveals the intense splits in the Forrester family and the vulnerability of Ridge's relationships.

Luna plots her next move

Luna Nozawa examines her pregnancy test results and reacts with satisfaction at the outcome. Believing she is expecting Will Spencer’s baby, Luna views the situation as leverage.

She assumes Bill Spencer will not allow the mother of his grandchild to face prison and begins to see the pregnancy as a path to power.

Luna calculates that it could also secure her future with Will, even though their connection is already fraught.

Determined to exploit the situation, Luna starts plotting her next steps and embraces manipulation as her means of control.

Li grows suspicious of Luna

At the same time, Li Finnegan becomes increasingly concerned about Luna’s erratic behavior. She notices Luna slipping away frequently, placing secret orders, and hiding her actions.

These sudden disappearances make Li suspicious, and she suspects that her granddaughter is up to something again.

Already weighed down by Luna's misdoings, Li agonizes over how to confront her. Her tension points to the fact that the truth might soon emerge, but for the moment, Li remains unsettled and bent on discovering what Luna is hiding before things get out of hand.

Liam might scheme with Daphne

Elsewhere, Liam Spencer grows determined to break up Hope Logan and Carter Walton’s engagement. Convinced he is the man Hope belongs with, Liam contemplates more manipulative tactics as the wedding draws near.

He has already used Beth to interrupt Hope’s private time with Carter, but he may consider teaming up with Daphne Rose, who has her own romantic interest in Carter.

Liam could view Daphne as a useful ally, even pushing her to seduce Carter and set up a compromising situation.

Though this would allow Liam the opportunity to be reunited with Hope, the ploy is apt to create severe consequences if Hope learns of the trickery.

