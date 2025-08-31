The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ivy plays matchmaker for Liam and Hope as Will and Electra take a sizzling leap

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 1, 2025, tease major turning points across Los Angeles as relationships and loyalties are tested. Ivy Forrester steps into the spotlight as she pushes Hope Logan to reconsider her future with Liam Spencer, despite Hope’s engagement to Carter Walton.

While Hope wrestles with her romantic dilemma, Liam makes it clear he is not backing down, reigniting the complicated love triangle. At the same time, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester decide to take their relationship to the next level, marking a passionate milestone for the young couple.

Yet, lingering secrets from the masked night at Will’s party weigh heavily on him, leaving their new intimacy clouded by doubts.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa seeks proof of a potential pregnancy, setting the stage for explosive fallout that could upend several lives.

Ivy urges Hope to hear Liam out

Ivy Forrester steps into a surprise role as she encourages Hope Logan to hear out Liam Spencer's moving plea for a reconciliation. Ivy makes it very evident that Hope is the woman Liam really wants, even though Liam has just rejected her.

She shares Liam's love and his need to reunite their family with Beth, leaving Hope torn.

Ivy's acceptance of prioritizing Liam's happiness reflects her acceptance of the circumstances. It also puts greater pressure on Hope to compare Liam's words with her present commitment to Carter Walton.

Hope struggles with Carter and Liam

Hope has a more complex choice ahead of her as her engagement to Carter conflicts with Liam's insistence on winning her back.

Carter is eager to speed through their wedding, but Hope is hesitant, demonstrating her doubt about a life with him.

Liam, on the other hand, employs his connection with Beth to remind Hope of the family they formerly had, which makes his argument for reconciliation much stronger.

As Carter and Liam fight over Hope's heart, she is stuck in the middle, between settling down with Carter or her past with Liam.

Will and Electra take the next step

At the Forrester guest house, Electra Forrester and Will Spencer both choose to take their relationship to the next level and have an intimate first night together. It's a thrilling milestone for Electra, but it is difficult for Will to remain completely in the moment.

The presence of the masked woman at his party still lingers in his mind, shrouding what should otherwise be a happy experience in its darkness.

Even though he attempts to devote attention to Electra, Will's distraction cannot be denied.

Their new love is complicated by his unresolved ambiguity regarding that evening that could destroy their new intimacy.

Sheila confronts Luna

Sheila Carter intervenes to confront Luna Nozawa, who continues to unravel after her behavior at Will's party. Sheila tries to reason with Luna, but Luna is obsessed with the idea of being pregnant.

Her irresponsible decisions and refusal to let go of Will draw her deeper into harm's way.

Sheila's move highlights the gravity of Luna's actions and how it can impact her in the long run, as well as how it could affect the people around her.

Luna is not deterred despite Sheila's advice, and she continues to be determined to do what she wants.

Luna seeks proof of pregnancy

In the aftermath of Will's party, Luna goes about proving that she might be pregnant with his child. In a secret outing, she gets a pregnancy test, determined to know the truth.

This twist makes things much higher-stakes, since the outcome can change several lives in Los Angeles.

If Luna is pregnant, it will complicate Will's future with Electra and add even more drama to the Spencer and Forrester families.

The pregnancy story will continue to play out throughout the next episodes, leaving the question of how the truth will finally be revealed.

