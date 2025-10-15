The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope discovers a mystery designer’s work, Deacon flirts with Taylor, and Sheila’s jealous rage boils over

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

On the Thursday, October 16, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions rise and surprises unfold across Los Angeles. Hope Logan stumbles upon a stunning set of fashion designs that instantly capture her attention, unaware that the mystery designer behind them is her own brother, Deke Sharpe.

Meanwhile, Deke struggles with the pain his father, Deacon, is going through in the wake of Sheila’s deception and confides in Hope before making a bold move at Forrester Creations.

Elsewhere, Deacon leans on Taylor Hayes for emotional support.

Their connection stirs jealousy and resentment in Sheila, whose possessive streak threatens to spiral out of control.

As Brooke and Ridge bask in their renewed romance with a passionate kiss, new secrets and simmering rivalries promise to shake up relationships and careers on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 16, 2025

Deke’s Bold Move at Forrester Creations

After an emotional conversation with his sister regarding their father's marital issues, Deke takes a risky step.

Eager to establish himself as a professional, he puts his design portfolio amongst the rest at Forrester Creations. Deke does all this out of ambition and hope for a fresh start.

However, he risks exposure once Hope and the Forresters take notice of the designs.

His creative gamble could open doors for him or create new complications once his identity as the mystery designer is revealed.

Hope discovers a mysterious designer’s work

Hope Logan continues her search for a new designer to help relaunch her Hope for the Future line, but has not been impressed by any of the submissions until now.

After Deke Sharpe quietly slips his own portfolio into the stack of designer proposals in the Forrester CEO's office, Hope happens upon it and is immediately captivated by the designs.

Without realizing her brother is behind the sketches, Hope praises the anonymous designer’s talent and begins planning to track down the person.

Ridge, Brooke, and Carter will later agree that the collection shows great promise and support her pursuit.

Deacon turns to Taylor for emotional support

Deacon Sharpe continues to process the painful fallout from Sheila’s shocking confession about Luna’s survival. Betrayed and disillusioned, he finds solace in Taylor's empathetic counsel.

Taylor urges Deacon to undergo therapy and work on healing instead of suppressing his feelings.

Theirs is an inescapable closeness, and moments of warmth between them create tension that neither can anticipate. Their emotional connection quickly becomes the focus of attention and strife once Sheila learns of it.

Sheila’s jealous rage escalates

Sheila Carter's explosive temper erupts after she happens upon and overhears a tender moment between Deacon and Taylor. Taking their comforting touch as flirtation, Sheila's jealousy soon transforms into bitterness.

Having already wrecked her marriage with her deception, Sheila now stands to lose Deacon as well.

Her insecurity and rage will soon lead her down destructive paths, potentially targeting Taylor.

With Sheila's rage mounting, her next step promises to set new chaos ablaze within both Deacon's life and the lives of those around them.

Brooke and Ridge rekindle their passion

Elsewhere, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester take a break from their professional discussions about Taylor to enjoy a moment of romance.

The couple shares a passionate kiss in the Forrester office, a reminder of their deep connection and recent reconciliation.

Following their hasty hug, they get back to work just in time to learn about Hope's thrilling discovery of a talented new designer.

On cloud nine from marital happiness, Brooke and Ridge are full of pride over their daughter's professional judgment, with no idea about the secret behind the stunning portfolio.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.