The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from September 8 to 12, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, promise a mix of romantic dilemmas, family conflicts, and secrets on the verge of exposure. Ridge Forrester finds himself torn between honoring his commitment to Taylor Hayes and his lingering love for Brooke Logan.

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer does not let go of Hope Logan even after she gets engaged to Carter Walton and is committed to battling for the future of their family.

New Forrester Creations socialite Ronna debuts on-screen, appearing in scenes with Brooke and Katie Logan.

Across town, Luna Nozawa’s risky obsession with Will Spencer spirals further, drawing warnings from Li Finnegan and sparking concern for Sheila Sharpe, who is desperate to hide the truth from Deacon.

With secrets, confrontations, and heartbreak ahead, the week delivers major turning points.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025: Ronna arrives at Forrester Creations

A new character, Ronna, makes her debut at Forrester Creations. The socialite comes looking for the perfect Forrester original and ends up in the CEO office with Brooke and Katie Logan.

While discussing fashion, Ronna hears updates on Brooke’s love life and joins Katie in encouraging Brooke to hold onto hope for a future with Ridge.

This visit also presents audiences with a glimpse of Ridge's continuing dilemma, as he continues to struggle with keeping his promise to Taylor but acknowledging to himself that he is unable to forget his love for Brooke.

Tuesday, September 9, 2025: Ridge and Taylor’s conflict escalates

Ridge shocks Taylor by admitting he cannot marry her despite his feelings. Although Ridge insists he will always love her, Taylor stops him mid-speech and refuses to let him walk away so easily.

She attempts to guilt Ridge into following through on their remarriage plans, but Ridge’s heart clearly remains torn.

Meanwhile, Thomas confronts Brooke at Forrester Creations, asserting that if not for her, his family would have been together years earlier.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025: Liam pursues Hope, Carter faces doubts

Liam remains relentless in his pursuit of Hope despite her engagement to Carter Walton. He believes their daughter Beth deserves an intact family and grows more determined to win Hope back.

This persistence leaves Hope increasingly conflicted about her future.

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose reenters the scene, giving Carter someone to lean on as he begins to sense Hope slipping away.

Thursday, September 11, 2025: Luna’s obsession and Li’s warning

Li Finnegan continues to warn Luna to stay away from Will Spencer, but Luna ignores her advice and persists with her secret admirer texts. She even sends Will a masked photo, hinting that their night together must remain their secret.

This risky behavior alarms Sheila Sharpe, who is already keeping secrets from Deacon about Luna’s survival and the truth of her manipulations.

Sheila grows increasingly anxious that her marriage could unravel if Deacon learns what really happened. Luna’s fixation on Will intensifies, making her a greater threat to both Will’s relationship with Electra and Sheila’s stability with Deacon.

Friday, September 12, 2025: Will seeks the truth with Liam’s help

Will Spencer, unsettled by the secret admirer texts, confides in Liam and asks for his help tracing the messages. Using his tech skills, Liam narrows the location to a specific apartment building. Will then takes matters into his own hands and shows up at Li’s place, unaware that Luna is hiding inside.

As Will calls out for the person behind the messages to reveal themselves, Luna stays concealed in the bathroom, trying to decide her next move.

Meanwhile, Electra begins to suspect trouble after noticing Will’s unusual behavior.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.