The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from September 15 to 19, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025, tease a dramatic mix of family conflict, romantic entanglements, and shocking confrontations as the soap begins its 39th season. Ridge and Brooke’s whirlwind reunion and remarriage spark outrage from Thomas, who lashes out at his father for breaking Taylor’s heart.

Meanwhile, Taylor struggles to process her loss but also looks ahead to a fresh start.

At Forrester Creations, the family rallies to prepare dazzling new designs for an upcoming fashion show, while Eric offers support and celebrates Ridge and Brooke’s union.

On the personal front, Liam refuses to give up on Hope. Across town, Luna intensifies her manipulations involving Will, leading to fierce backlash from Katie, Bill, and Li, with one confrontation turning violently aggressive.

Monday, September 15, 2025: Taylor’s fresh start and Thomas’ fury

Taylor cannot get over the sudden end of her engagement to Ridge, who leaves her to remarry Brooke. Even broken-hearted, Taylor chooses to stay in Los Angeles and will not run away from her life.

Thomas is angry with Ridge, attributing everything to Brooke for playing games.

He accuses his father and demands an explanation after finding out that Ridge and Brooke are already married.

Thomas' fury grows as he believes Ridge has stolen away Taylor's happiness, and Taylor questions whether Eric really expects Ridge to be better off with Brooke, expressing fears about future drama.

Tuesday, September 16, 2025: Ridge and Brooke’s wedding fallout

Ridge and Brooke’s immediate remarriage creates ripples throughout the Forrester family. Ridge admits to Thomas that the wedding news is true, leaving his son outraged over how quickly it happened after Ridge’s split with Taylor.

In spite of Thomas' disapproval, Ridge and Brooke remain set in their choice and talk about how to proceed as a married couple again.

Eric joins in supporting their reunion and participates in the nuptial celebration.

Their union also sparks new preparations at Forrester Creations, as fashion show planning continues, with Eric lending his expertise to help create memorable designs for the upcoming runway event.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025: Liam makes another play for Hope

Liam does not give up on Hope and attempts to re-capture her heart, reminiscing about what they had. His advances become a test of patience for Hope, who is still in the midst of her relationship with Carter.

Carter, nonetheless, comes to understand that his engagement to Hope will not endure the pressure of Liam's persistence and Hope's unresolved emotions.

Thursday, September 18, 2025: Luna’s manipulations and Will’s dilemma

Luna continues her manipulative efforts to secure a future with Will despite his anger over her deception. After duping him into a drunken hookup, Luna refuses to give up on her dream of being with him.

Will faces a troubling dilemma as Luna warns him that going to the police will expose everything, including details that could disrupt Electra’s life.

Luna pressures Will to stay silent, leaving him cornered and forced to keep her secret. Will’s struggle grows as he weighs protecting Electra against the consequences of Luna’s actions, creating mounting tension within the Spencer family.

Friday, September 19, 2025: Katie and Li confront Luna

Luna’s schemes come to a head when Katie, Bill, and Li unleash their fury over her treatment of Will. Katie goes ballistic, angry that Luna played with her son, and Bill joins the brawl.

When Li shows up and loses her temper, she seizes Luna by the throat and accuses her of being "evil".

This explosive attack illustrates just how far Luna's behavior has gone to alienate those around her. As Luna struggles against the backlash, her status within the Forrester and Spencer cliques becomes even more unsettled.

The consequences leave Will and his family making tough decisions regarding how to proceed with the scandal.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.