The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025, promise a dramatic mix of emotional upheavals. Steffy Forrester comes back to Los Angeles with Kelly and Hayes. She reunites with Finn in heartfelt scenes that quickly turn tense once she learns Luna Nozawa is alive and pregnant.

As Steffy processes the shocking truth, Poppy Nozawa delivers a visit to her jailed daughter. Their conversation reveals her darker side.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan receives emotional advice from her father, Deacon. He urges her to reconcile with Liam Spencer.

At Forrester Creations, Deke Sharpe’s secret design submission stirs excitement and opportunities as he bonds with Electra Forrester, while trouble brews for Remy Pryce.

Elsewhere, Carter Walton leans on Daphne Rose as her past resurfaces, and Sheila Carter continues to meddle in Deacon’s life. The upcoming week brings major turning points and tensions across Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025