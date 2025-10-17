The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from October 20 to 24, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025: Steffy returns home and faces the truth about Luna
Steffy Forrester returns with Kelly and Hayes to Los Angeles. She is excited to be back home with Finn after her absence.
Their happy return is soon turned upside down when Finn informs Steffy that Luna Nozawa is still alive.
Steffy is shocked by the news. She cannot believe that everybody has been keeping it from her. Finn assures that family will always come first to him. However, Steffy's feelings get the better of her.
The fact that Luna is alive and carrying Finn's grandson unsettles her a great deal and paves the way for more conflict to come.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025: Deacon urges Hope to reunite with Liam
Deacon sits down with Hope and tells her it is time to follow her heart. He urges her to stop second-guessing her feelings and give Liam another chance.
Their family with Beth deserves another shot. Brooke agrees and supports Deacon’s advice. They focus only on Hope’s happiness.
Hope listens quietly, torn but thoughtful. Later, she reflects on their words and begins to wonder if rekindling things with Liam might truly be what is best for her and their daughter.
Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Poppy visits Luna in prison
At the prison, Poppy Nozawa pays a visit to her daughter, Luna, after learning that she survived and is expecting Finn’s grandchild. Poppy’s reaction is far from maternal.
She mocks Luna’s situation, calling her pregnancy “well played” and accusing her of using it for gain.
The bitter exchange exposes how broken their relationship is. Luna is shaken and heartbroken from the interaction. Outside the prison walls, Li Finnegan and Finn remain disturbed by Poppy’s callous attitude.
Luna’s arrest continues to send shockwaves through Los Angeles as Steffy contemplates confronting her directly about her actions.
Thursday, October 23, 2025: Deke’s portfolio wins Hope’s approval
At Forrester Creations, Deke Sharpe’s anonymous design submission causes a stir when Hope, Ridge, and Brooke review portfolios for the Hope for the Future line. Hope is immediately drawn to Deke’s designs, unaware at first of their origin.
Once his identity is revealed, Deke admits he slipped his work into the pile to prove himself.
Despite the deception, Hope forgives him and champions his creative vision.
Electra Forrester celebrates Deke’s success and grows closer to him, while Remy Pryce worries about the fallout if his secret stalker actions come to light. A new alliance begins to form at Forrester.
Friday, October 24, 2025: Carter and Daphne Face New Challenges
Carter Walton is still depending on Daphne Rose for support after his recent heartbreak.
One of Daphne's past relationships resurfaces on Friday. Carter is wondering how this might impact their relationship.
Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy navigate tension at home. Steffy struggles to accept the truth about Luna’s pregnancy.
Across town, Hope reflects on her father’s advice and considers a future with Liam.
Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.