The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 3 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Brooke, Ridge, Thomas and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Second chances create awkward situations on The Bold and the Beautiful as back-from-dead Luna goes rogue behind her grandmothers’ backs while Liam attempts for a reunion with the already-engaged Hope. Meanwhile, Thomas’s return to town may spell bad news for Brooke’s hopes to reunite with her destiny. Elsewhere, despite a close relationship established with Will, danger looms on Electra.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Luna’s crazy plan to ensnare Will. She crashed his party in disguise, got him drunk and raped him wearing a mask.

While Will remembered snippets of the drunken event, his efforts to know the identity of the mysterious woman failed. However, he and Electra spent intimate moments, taking their relationship a step closer.

Elsewhere, Liam realized his love for his family. As such, he expressed his desire to get together with Hope and rebuild their family with Beth. He even crashed Hope and Carter’s wedding plans. Hope was visibly shaken with the dilemma while Carter disliked the intrusion.

Since Liam turned Ivy’s romantic moves down, the latter tried to convince Hope of Liam’s love. Meanwhile, Liam found support in his father as Deacon rooted for Liam to be Hope’s future. The long-running CBS soap awaits Thomas’s actions to cause more drama in the plot.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas strives to push Brooke away

Thomas returns to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful on September 2, 2025. Expectedly, he spends time with his mother, catching up on all the news. Together they look forward to Taylor’s wedding with Ridge. However, Taylor will likely share Brooke’s position in the equation after the recent Italian drama.

After a straight talk with Brooke, Thomas will emphasize that the latter needs to walk away from his parents’ upcoming wedding. Katie will likely point out Thomas’s repeated attempts at destroying his father’s relationship. Thomas may then have a talk with his father, asking him to shelve all distractions and focus on committing to Taylor.

Later, Thomas may share his views with grandfather Eric. However, Eric will likely disagree with his grandson over Ridge’s happiness. Eric may, then, have a discussion with his son, urging him to plan his future based on his happiness and not to please Thomas or Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge faces much pressure

With his son back in town and rooting for Taylor, Ridge has fewer opportunities of making his change of heart public. Pushed by Taylor, Thomas will have a chat with his father about going ahead with his wedding plans.

This will make it more difficult for Ridge to break up his engagement and get back with Brooke. However, his father will continue to side with Brooke.

Ridge’s dilemma will get intense in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Thomas and Eric pull him in opposite directions.

Meanwhile, Taylor will realize her weakening romance and may scramble to set a wedding date. At the same time, Brooke will likely find a support in Katie who will push her to open up to Taylor about the matters of heart. She may also discuss the same with their socialite client, Ronna, who, in turn, will offer her two cents to Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna’s obsession makes her disregard other risks

Sheila tried to restrain Luna after her last escapade out of confinement. Although she shrugged off Will’s probing questions, Sheila realized Will’s seriousness about Electra and the dangers of Luna’s obsession. As such, she reminded Luna about the peril of being seen and recognized.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Luna will continue to remain unconcerned. Intent on trapping Will, Luna will likely test for pregnancy. Dr. Li may find her missing for a brief time when Luna arranges for the test. At the same time, Luna will want to destroy Will and Electra’s love. She may consider sinister moves to make that happen.

On the other hand, Sheila will start worrying about the stability of her marriage if Deacon learns about Luna living and tricking Will at Il Giardino. As she frets, Sheila may find a friend in Li. While Sheila is risking her marriage to support Luna, Li is risking her reputation and medical license for the same.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to learn about Luna’s next sinister move while Taylor and Brooke struggle to hold on to Ridge.