The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deke meets Electra, Will reels from Luna’s actions, and Finn confronts Li over shocking decisions

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 17, 2025, tease a day of major revelations and emotional fallout across Los Angeles. Deke Sharpe takes a bold step toward his future when he introduces himself to Electra Forrester, unaware that his secret actions at Forrester Creations could soon come to light.

Meanwhile, Will Spencer continues to grapple with the emotional aftermath of Luna Nozawa’s shocking betrayal, struggling to understand her motives and the chaos she has caused in his life.

Elsewhere, tensions erupt between Finn Finnegan and his adoptive mother, Li Finnegan.

Finn confronts her over the devastating secret she has kept about Luna’s survival.

With Poppy Nozawa’s fury intensifying and Luna’s crimes still haunting those involved, the stage is set for confrontations that could reshape several relationships.

Deke meets Electra and reveals his secret

At Forrester Creations, Deke introduces himself to Electra Forrester, marking the beginning of a potential new connection.

During their conversation, Deke admits that he secretly placed his portfolio in the pile of designer submissions for Hope for the Future’s revival.

He is determined to earn a spot at Forrester. He wants to do it based on his talent rather than his family ties. Hope Logan has already been impressed by the submitted designs. She is unaware that her brother is the mystery designer.

Deke’s plan seems to be paying off, but his secret identity could cause complications once the truth surfaces.

Will struggles to process Luna’s betrayal

Will Spencer still grapples with the painful reality of Luna Nozawa's betrayal. Will had been duped into believing he was with Electra when he discovered Luna had gotten drunk with him and become pregnant with his child.

Luna may have been re-arrested, but Will is shaken to the core and unsure what to do next.

He wonders why Luna grew so obsessed with him, unable to comprehend her fixation. Even desirous of leaving the trauma in the past, Will is caught up in the repercussions of Luna's outrageous behavior.

Finn confronts Li over her deception

Finn finally confronts Li about her decision to hide Luna’s survival, demanding answers for her shocking deception. Li confesses that she secretly saved Luna's life and made the rest of them think she was dead.

Finn cannot comprehend his adoptive mother's actions, particularly considering the destruction Luna has brought since returning.

The confrontation grows tense as Finn expresses both anger and disbelief at Li’s actions. He is forced to grapple with the moral implications of Li’s choices and the emotional fallout of learning that his biological daughter’s survival was kept from him for so long.

Poppy explodes with fury at Li and Luna

As Finn’s confrontation with Li unfolds, Poppy Nozawa arrives and overhears the truth about Luna being alive. Outraged, Poppy lashes out, furious that Li concealed such a monumental secret.

Her anger intensifies when she learns the details of Luna’s behavior, especially her involvement with Will Spencer.

Calling Luna a “little bitch,” Poppy vents her frustration at both her daughter and her sister for allowing such a situation to spiral out of control.

The revelation sets off a heated family clash, exposing years of resentment and betrayal within the Nozawa-Finnegan family dynamic.

Electra and Will face new obstacles

While Luna remains behind bars, her actions continue to impact Will’s relationship with Electra. They struggle to move forward amid the fallout from Luna’s deceit.

Electra, though supportive, finds it difficult to navigate the emotional weight of Will’s trauma. They also struggle with the uncertainty surrounding Luna’s unborn child.

The circumstance brings fresh tension between them, risking destroying their bond. As Will works towards restarting his life, Luna's persistent presence and the trouble she left behind keep peace eluding the young pair.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.