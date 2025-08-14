The Bold and the Beautiful recap: What happened on August 13, 2025?

Ridge and Taylor on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 13, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Brooke Logan finally went back to Los Angeles, and her family welcomed her back, while Will Spencer ended up making a big promise to Electra Forrester.

Meanwhile, Nick Marone ended up meeting Brooke Logan at the Forrester Creations office and gave her a ring and proposed a relationship. In addition to these developments, Taylor Hayes and Kelly met with Ridge Forrester, and before he could break the news to Taylor that he was with Brooke, Kelly interrupted him with wedding planning details.

Everything that happened on the August 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the August 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations main office, Donna and Katie Logan welcomed Brooke Logan back from her business trip to Italy, while Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester were also present there.

Brooke opened up to them and shared the story about how Ridge had jumped into the waters of the Mediterranean Sea and saved her from being drowned after she got caught up in a faulty boating accident. Donna and Katie also filled Brooke in on Doctor Grace Buckingham duping Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer regarding Liam’s terminal brain tumor. Brooke added that Bill would make her pay dearly for her crimes.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, at the design office in Forrester Creations, Electra Forrester spoke to Will Spencer and talked about how Ridge had saved Brooke in a similar manner in which Will had saved her from Remy Forrester.

Electra also opened up to Will about how her experience of Remy morphing her photographs into explicit ones had given her trauma, due to which she still did not feel ready to get intimate with Will.

Will reassured her that he would always be there for her and did not mind waiting for the perfect opportunity to get close to her. Over at the Forrester Creations main office, Brooke Logan seemed to be annoyed and complained to Eric Forrester, Katie Logan, and Donna about Ridge Forrester going over to meet Taylor Hayes.

However, Eric tried to reassure Brooke that everything would be alright between them and that Ridge would prioritize Brooke over Taylor. Brooke reminisced about how she and Ridge had spent some beautiful moments together in Naples, Italy.

Nick Marone interrupted Brooke’s conversation, and Katie made sure that she told Nick that Ridge was on his way as well to meet Brooke. Nick apologized to Brooke about the boating accident that they had suffered. He found out that Ridge had gone to meet with Taylor and took that opportunity to tell Brooke that he loved her and brought out an engagement ring for her.

Brooke also reciprocated Nick’s feelings and told him that she loved him, too. Meanwhile, at the Forrester mansion, Taylor Hayes and Kelly got excited to see Ridge and started talking about his wedding plans with Taylor.

Taylor pleaded with Ridge not to fall back into the loop of his relationship with Brooke and focus on their wedding instead. Right when Ridge was about to say something to her, Kelly came into the room and interrupted them.

Fans can watch episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.





