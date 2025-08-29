The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 29, 2025): Will Seeks Answers, Carter’s Confession, and Luna’s Revelation

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. On the August 28, 2025 episode, Steffy Forrester remained trapped while Luna taunted her with cold confidence. Poppy begged Finn to search her apartment for evidence, while Deputy Chief Baker listened to Luna’s shocking accusations. Ridge worried about his missing daughter, while Brooke tried to reassure him.

Bill visited Poppy in jail and questioned her about Luna’s behavior, while she pleaded her innocence. Finn agreed to support Poppy but remained suspicious of Luna’s actions. Meanwhile, Luna visited Steffy again. She told Steffy she would never see her family again, leaving her sobbing in fear as the cage door shut once more.

More about what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful August 29, 2025 episode

Carter Walton’s Emotional Confession

Carter Walton stated to Daphne at Forrester Creations that he wanted to marry Hope Logan right away. Carter said he made his choice because he loved Daphne deeply, but she was worried that Liam Spencer's presence might be affecting him. Carter didn't pay any attention to the suggestion and stood by his feelings. Hope came in unexpectedly during this conversation and heard his honest words.

Carter calmed her down. He immediately stated his love for her and how happy they would be together in the future. Ridge Forrester had agreed to be his best man, which he hoped would make their plans stronger.

Even though Carter tried to reassure Hope with all his heart, her quiet response showed that she still had doubts. Hence, the response looked like the couple might still have problems to deal with, even as they prepare for their wedding.

Will Spencer faces Sheila and they have a hard confrontation

Will Spencer had a tough time remembering so many details of the night of his party and the strange woman he met. He started getting text messages from someone who said they knew more, which made him even more worried.

Will went to Il Giardino to see Sheila Sharpe because he was determined to find out the truth. He asked her directly if she was involved or knew what had happened. Sheila strongly denied being involved, but she kept information from Luna to protect her. Sheila told Luna that Will would keep bothering her after their tense conversation. But Luna wasn't worried and thought her plan was going well. Will's growing worry made it clear that he wouldn't stop until he found out the truth.

Luna Nozawa reveals the truth about the masked woman

Later, Luna mentioned to Sheila that she was the masked woman. Sheila had already cautioned Luna to be careful because Will was determined to find out the truth, but Luna didn't listen. Instead, she confidently shared more, hinting that there would be an even bigger twist to come. Luna put her hand on her stomach by herself, which made people wonder if she wanted to have Will's child. This knowledge increased friction and made people question her motives.

By making herself the center of Will's problems, Luna made the mystery deeper. She also hinted at a story that could affect many families. She smiled and was determined, which showed that she wasn't going to change her mind about the path she had chosen.

The episode featured Will's clarity quest, Carter's vulnerability, and Luna's game-changing revelation. Each event caused new conflicts and set up future twists. All the new The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.