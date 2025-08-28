The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 28, 2025): Will Seeks Answers, Hope Faces Carter, Luna’s Risky Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on March 23, 1987, on CBS. On August 27, 2025, the episode had confessions. Deacon revealed it to Hope that her relationship with Liam could still affect her future and asked her to think again about her engagement to Carter.

At the Spencer mansion, Ivy told Liam she still loved him, but he gently turned her down and told her he was committed to Hope. Will felt bad about his strange night at the party and kept seeing Luna. Even though Katie tried to reconfirm with him, he was still worried since Electra was unaware of the truth.

A glimpse of The Bold and the Beautiful's August 28, 2025, episode

The August 28, 2025 episode had numerous emotional moments. Three major events shaped the entire episode focusing on Will Spencer's enquiry about Sheila's blurred memory, Hope Logan overhearing Carter's emotional vows and Luna revealing her plan that could ruin multiple lives.

Luna’s Risky Plan for the Future

Meanwhile, Luna confided in Sheila about her confidence in the grand plan she had set in motion. She admitted to being the masked woman who spent the night with Will, smirking at the thought of him eventually realizing the truth. Sheila warned her that her dangerous game could risk her freedom if exposed, but Luna remained unshaken.

Alone, Luna reflected on her night with Will and touched her stomach with a smile, suggesting she hoped to be carrying his child. Her secret intentions raised alarming possibilities for the future.

Will Confronts Sheila About His Memory

Will Spencer, still haunted by the events of his party night, sought out Sheila Sharpe at Il Giardino. Confused by flashes of memory and secret admirer texts, he pressed her for information. He admitted the night had been a blur, fueled by the strong alcohol he unknowingly consumed.

Will asked Sheila directly if she had entered his room or knew who had. Sheila denied involvement, but her careful omissions suggested she was hiding something. She offered no clarity, leaving Will more unsettled.

Later, she privately warned Luna about his determination to uncover the truth, urging her to remain cautious. Will’s desperation highlighted his growing suspicion, while Sheila’s silence deepened the mystery.

Hope Walks in on Carter’s Confession

Carter Walton informed Daphne at work that he wanted to marry Hope as soon as possible. He kept saying there was no hidden reason, but Daphne wondered if he was afraid of Hope's feelings for Liam.

Carter brushed off the worry, saying again that he trusted Hope's loyalty and was committed to her. Daphne's words, on the other hand, stayed with them.

Hope walked in just as Carter was finishing his passionate speech about how much he loved her. Daphne quickly left. He told her how much he loved her and said that Ridge would be his best man. Carter was excited about planning their wedding, but Hope was quiet and unsure because she was still torn between her past with Liam and her current engagement.

The August 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful carried significant twists, from Will’s desperate search for answers to Hope’s heart and Luna’s scheme. Viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful episodes on CBS.

