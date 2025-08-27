The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 27, 2025): Sheila learns Luna’s secret while Liam stays focused on Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Created by William J, the soap opera is all about the Forrester family and their company, Forrester Creations, set against the backdrop of the competitive fashion industry.

On August 26, 2025, episode, Liam told Hope how he really felt after almost dying. He told her he still loved her, but Hope reminded him that she was engaged to Carter. Carter told Ridge at Forrester Creations that he was going to marry Hope soon and asked Ridge to be his best man.

Will, on the other hand, felt bad about a confusing night at a party and was afraid he had betrayed Electra without meaning to. Katie told him to keep the secret and comforted him. Sheila also heard Luna hinting at a secret plan to stay out of jail. Later, Ivy told Liam how she really felt, but he told her again that he loved Hope. Next arrives the August 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened in the episode (August 27, 2025)

Ivy appeals to Liam but faces rejection

The next best part was Ivy's brave move at the Spencer mansion. Ivy showed up at Liam's house out of the blue and told him that the thought of losing him made her realize how much she still cared about him. Liam remembered that she thought he deserved a partner who loved him deeply and that they had a history together. Ivy said she wanted to be that person.

But Liam's words made it clear that he still loved Hope and wanted to be with her in the future. Liam tried to make Ivy feel better about being turned down. She believed that he was telling the truth. So, naturally, when she realized his feelings about Hope, she was feeling a bit down.

Deacon questions Hope’s commitment to Carter

Deacon is trying to pressurize his daughter, Hope, about her engagement to Carter. After reflecting on Liam’s recent survival, he directly asked if her feelings for Liam had shifted. Deacon reminded her that Carter had previously hurt her and suggested that Liam remained the one who truly stirred her emotions. He pointed out how Hope’s face lit up when Liam entered a room and urged her not to ignore those feelings. Hope, although conflicted, tried to defend her decision to move forward with Carter.

Deacon’s words, however, left her uncertain.

His belief that Liam and Hope still belonged together lingered heavily in her thoughts, especially as she recalled Liam’s plea to rebuild their family. The conversation leads to Hope’s emotional struggle between loyalty to Carter and her unresolved love for Liam.

Will struggles with guilt and secrets

Will's inner conflict got worse in another part of The Bold and the Beautiful. He kept feeling uneasy about meeting his secret admirer, who turned out to be Luna, because of the memories of the party the night before. While Will was making plans with Electra, he got another message that made him even uneasy. Katie walked in and tried to reassure him, mentioning that he wasn't to blame because he was drunk. She told him to keep going without telling Electra what he was doing.

Will found it hard to follow this advice because he was afraid that the secret would ruin his relationship. Even though he wasn't sure, he hugged Electra in the design office, but memories of his night with Luna kept coming back to him. Will was happy when Electra invited him to the guesthouse, but his guilt was about to get in the way of his happiness.

The Bold and the Beautiful new episodes of the show are live on CBS every weekday.