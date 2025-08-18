The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 18, 2025): Will and Electra gear up for the party while Luna plots crashing the party in disguise

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 18, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Will Spencer, Electra Forrester, and Deacon Sharpe spent time together at II Giardino, gearing up for Will’s party. Luna Nozawa spent time trying to plot how she could crash the party and try to make a move on Will.

Meanwhile, Li Finnegan warned Luna not to try to turn out like her mother, Poppy Nozawa.

In addition to these developments, Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Sharpe had an argument with each other regarding how Luna deserved a better life and a second chance at proving herself.

Everything that happened on the August 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the August 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at II Giardino, Deacon Sharpe saw the decorations and complimented a waiter on setting up well for Will Spencer’s upcoming party.

Will arrived with Electra Forrester and discussed with Deacon how they were looking forward for the night while Sheila Sharpe kept an eye on them from afar.

At Li Finnegan’s apartment, Luna Nozawa saw a picture of Electra dressed up for the party on social media on her phone and began plotting.

Li walked into the room and told Luna that she had a meeting scheduled with an attorney to meet and discuss proceedings about Luna’s next step of action. Li warned Luna to not do anything to turn out like her mother, Poppy Nozawa.

As soon as Li left the room on The Bold and The Beautiful, Luna took out a disguise costume from a drawer and grinned maliciously.

Sheila and Deacon marveled at how successful Will’s party was, and Sheila reminded him that they did not have to chaperone the young adults, and they could spend some time together.

The two of them went to a room and passionately kissed each other. Deacon spoke to Sheila about how they should try to keep an eye out on the people at the party.

Their conversation soon turned to Luna, and Deacon lamented that he had no idea that Luna would turn out to be such a villain and said that he had enjoyed working with her when she had been interning with him.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila wondered whether she had gotten to know Luna better, she could have prevented her from making bad decisions.

At the party in the restaurant, Luna arrived in a black costume disguise as a waiter and crashed the event. Zende Forrester arrived at the party and congratulated Will, and spent time with him and Electra.

A fellow waiter handed Luna a tray of sliders and asked her to serve them to the guests. She went over to Will’s table to serve, but nobody was able to recognize her.

Zende took out masks and turned the party into a masquerade while Will went up to the bar and asked for a drink of vodka.

Luna served him with alcohol that had been banned by the bartender, and when he came back to take a drink for Electra, she served him the same banned drink. Meanwhile, Li called Sheila and said Luna was missing.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

