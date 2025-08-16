The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 15, 2025): Will gets promoted, Electra drops a hint, and Li warns Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

On the August 15, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, family dynamics, romance, and hidden tensions take center stage. The day begins at Li’s place, where Sheila checks in on Luna and discovers that Li wants to protect her and keep her hidden until the situation is under control.

At Forrester Creations, Ivy advises Electra that her boyfriend Will is about to experience a major milestone. That news is confirmed during a celebratory lunch at Il Giardino. There, Brooke and Katie inform Will and fellow intern Toni that they are being promoted from interns to full-time staff.

Electra is thrilled by her boyfriend’s success and hints at deepening their relationship, while Ivy encourages her niece to trust her instincts. Meanwhile, Li delivers a firm warning to Luna about boys, especially Will Spencer, insisting she focus on redemption instead. Sheila overhears the promotion news, sparking fresh intrigue.

Everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful on August 15, 2025

The August 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful opens at Li’s home, where Sheila pays a visit to check in on Luna. Li insists she has given Luna a chance at a new life, but Sheila and Luna exchange a private look. When Sheila suggests she go and grab a pizza for Luna, Li chides her to be wary, emphasizing no one can learn Luna is alive unless they know the whole situation.

Ivy talks to Electra at Forrester Creations, giving the impression that it will be a big day for her boyfriend, Will. Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Will and another intern, Toni, join Brooke and Katie for lunch. Katie makes it clear that the meeting is for a celebration and not business. Brooke and Katie proceed to tell Will and Toni that they are being promoted and are no longer interns.

Back at Forrester, Electra is overjoyed to learn of Will’s promotion and shares her excitement with Ivy. She emphasizes her desire to wait before becoming intimate, assuring her aunt that Will respects her choice. Ivy praises her for listening to herself and encourages other young women to do the same. Electra expresses her hope that her first time will be romantic and meaningful.

Meanwhile, Sheila arrives at Il Giardino and overhears Brooke discussing Will’s promotion with Deacon. Katie expresses her pride in her son, while Will jokes about what his father, Bill, will think of the news. Katie believes that nearly losing Liam has changed Bill, making him more supportive.

Brooke and Katie also express relief that Luna is no longer a concern. Sheila, listening nearby, reacts with an eye roll but takes note when Katie begins talking about organizing a party to celebrate Will. She quickly confirms what she overheard with Deacon before leaving with the pizza.

Back at Li’s home, Luna struggles with how to address Li, wondering whether to call her “Aunt Li” or “Grandma Li.” Li insists it does not matter. When Luna asks if she is pretty, Li tells her she already knows she is beautiful but immediately warns her to stop thinking about boys, especially Will Spencer.

Luna cheekily insists she finds him attractive, but Li grows angry, reminding her that everything was risked to give her another chance. She declares she will act as Luna’s drill sergeant to make sure she redeems herself and does not repeat her mother’s mistakes.

When Sheila returns, she senses the tension. After Li steps out to take a call, Luna vents her frustrations to Sheila, who mentions Will’s promotion and the party plans, leaving Luna intrigued.

Finally, at Forrester, Electra congratulates Will after hearing the news from Brooke and Katie. When they are alone, the couple shares a kiss. Will suggests the party could be a memorable night for them, and Electra whispers in agreement.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.