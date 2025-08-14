The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 14, 2025): Brooke demands a decision from Ridge, Luna reveals feelings to Li, and Katie challenges Taylor

The Bold and the Beautiful © Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987, and has since become one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television. The show's complicated relationships, family feuds, and dramatic turns keep people watching every day. Fans can watch the latest episodes of the show live on CBS or stream them on Paramount+. The show has kept its fans engaged with new characters and evolving plots over the years.

There were emotional fights, heartfelt revelations, and romantic tensions in the episode that aired on August 14, 2025. Brooke told Ridge he needed to do something. Li learned something surprising about her niece, and Katie went to see Taylor to get an answer. The day's events changed important relationships and made things worse. The storylines crossed paths, revealing hidden feelings, unresolved issues, and changing loyalties.

The soap is about the Forrester family and the people who work for their fashion business, Forrester Creations. There are fights for power, love affairs, betrayals, and changing alliances in the glamorous fashion world.

What happened in the episode on August 14, 2025?



Brooke pushes Ridge for answers

Brooke asked Ridge about his time with Taylor at Forrester Creations after the recent rescue. She asked him if he had told Taylor about the kiss. Ridge said that he hadn't. Brooke told him that Nick still had an engagement ring for her, and that she wouldn't wait any longer. She pushed him to decide if he wanted to break up with Taylor and go back to her. Ridge hugged Brooke without giving her a clear answer because the memory of almost losing her was still fresh in his mind.

Luna’s feelings become clearer to Li

At Li’s home, Luna starts to recover, walking and displaying her playful energy again. She expressed gratitude to her grandmothers for their support, but revealed she wanted to see Finn. Li insisted the timing was wrong and there were matters to discuss first. When Sheila hinted at another person, Luna admitted to having feelings for Will Spencer. Li was surprised and warned her against getting involved with a Spencer, especially during her recovery. Luna thought of the kiss she had with Will, and smiled.

Katie and Taylor say mean things to each other

Katie went to the Forrester house to talk to Taylor about Ridge. She told Ridge how brave he was to save Brooke, but her tone was threatening. Taylor told Ridge again that she was committed to him and ruled out the possibility that he would go back to Brooke. Things got tense when Katie argued against Taylor's view of Ridge and Brooke's relationship in the past. Taylor declared that she was sure she was going to marry Ridge, but Katie kept dropping hints that Brooke might still be seeing him.

Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor's love triangle kept getting worse. Luna's growing feelings for Will made things more complicated, and Katie's meddling made things more intensifying. The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.