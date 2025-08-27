The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in August 2025

Ashleigh Brewer and Cassandra Creech play Ivy and Grace on The Bold and the Beautiful

Interests clash and exploitations mark relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful. The current storyline of the long-running CBS soap presents Ridge’s eternal dilemma as he is engaged to one woman while being in love with another. As he keeps Brooke waiting on the sidelines, the latter tries to keep Nick’s proposal at bay. Meanwhile, Luna takes advantage of Will wearing a disguise and Liam realizes his love for Hope who is engaged to Carter.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful presented Luna’s elaborate scheme, which she used to get into bed with Will. Intent on her selfish interest, she let him mistake her for Electra during their intimate moments. However, Will realized it was not Electra the next day and looked for the unknown woman.

Meanwhile, Finn deduced Grace’s shady treatment. He, then, forced the doctor to come clean to her patient, Liam. After disclosing swindling Bill, Grace surrendered to the authorities.

Realizing he never had cancer, Liam decided to take charge of his life. As such, he considered getting back with Hope. At the same time, Carter complained that Hope was spending too much time with Liam and pushed to set a date for their wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful: All the arrivals and departures in August 2025

With the soap extending its storyline from LA to Italy, the plot had many elements running in parallel. As such, some arcs drove the characters out of the plot, while some returned after a long time.

The arrivals and returns in August 2025

Ashleigh Brewer as Ivy Forrester

While playing Ivy for a long time, Ashleigh has been missing from the storyline lately. However, she returned to the Forrester Creations’ office this August. Ivy was seen interacting with her niece. They discussed the younger woman’s romantic journey with Will Spencer.

She was also seen discussing Electra’s upcoming intimacy with Will before and after the fateful congratulatory party. She may continue to support her niece through her romance and later, when Luna’s vicious scheme is exposed.

Forrester Creations’ interns

Multiple actors were featured on The Bold and the Beautiful during Will’s celebration at Il Giardino. Besides known faces like Electra and Zende, other employees and interns attended the party. Heidi Grace Engerman played Lainey, who flirted with Will during the party.

Other actors were Jasmine Dampier playing Toni, Jade Coatsworth playing Kingsley and Logan Roe playing Tara. Some of the actors have previously made brief appearances on the soap.

Luisa Beccara as herself

The famous designer had a cameo on The Bold and the Beautiful as Forrester Creations went to Italy to present and launch their new fashion line. At the on-location fashion show, the designer appeared in scenes with Eric, Ridge and Brooke.

The departure from the soap in August 2025

Cassandra Creech as Grace Buckingham

In a surprising twist, after months of torment, Dr. Grace performed a miraculous surgery on Liam’s inoperable brain tumor. Announcing that it cured her patient’s cancer, the doctor pocketed a million dollars from the patient’s wealthy father. However, Finn caught her in the fraud and forced her to admit to it. Following her disclosure, she gave herself up to the police.

While the Spencer family expressed shock and anger at being taken for a ride, the medical practitioner landed with the authorities. With this, actor Cassandra exited the soap temporarily. She may return to The Bold and the Beautiful after her case is taken up.

With more characters set to return to the soap, the drama promises to continue. Stay tuned to CBS to watch Ivy’s involvement in the plot and Thomas’s rumored return on The Bold and the Beautiful.