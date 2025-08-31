The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 1 to 5, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from September 1 to 5, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and some interesting plot points will be unraveled. Sheila Sharpe will end up finding out about Luna Nozawa’s pursuit of Will Spencer and warn her not to get into any more trouble, while Will will try to focus on Electra Forrester.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton and Liam Spencer will get into a fight with each other over Hope Logan, and Ivy Forrester will try to nudge Hope towards a reunion with Liam. In addition to these developments, Taylor Hayes will be ecstatic when Thomas suddenly gives her a surprise visit in her office, and he will meet with Brooke Logan and warn her not to come between Taylor and Ridge Forrester ever again.

3 major developments to expect from The Bold and The Beautiful from September 1 to 5, 2025

1) Sheila Sharpe will warn Luna Nozawa about the consequences of her dangerous actions involving Will Spencer

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Sheila Sharpe might get a sneak peek into Luna Nozawa’s cell phone and end up reading her secret admirer text messages to Will Spencer. Spoilers hint that she would warn her granddaughter of the potentially dangerous consequences of her actions, but Luna would try to assure her that she had everything under control.

Meanwhile, Will would feel extremely guilty after spending the night with an unknown woman, who in reality was Luna Nozawa, and would try to focus all his attention on his girlfriend, Electra Forrester. Spoilers reveal Electra might just end up getting a glimpse of the secret admirer text messages on Will’s phone and feel betrayed and hurt.

2) Carter Walton and Liam Spencer will end up in a feud over being in a relationship with Hope Logan

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Carter Walton and Liam Spencer will get into a fight over Hope Logan. Ivy Forrester would try to push Hope towards Liam since she would be aware that Liam was also willing for a potential reunion. Ivy would be shown expressing that she had a hunch that Hope would be far happier with Liam than with Carter.

Carter would make it clear to Liam about his feelings toward and relationship with Hope to Liam. He would tell him that he wants to make Hope his wife and spend a lifetime with her. Liam will also end up making some progress with Hope, and she will not be able to deny her feelings towards him either.

3) Thomas would surprise Taylor Hayes and warn Brooke to stay away from her and Ridge Forrester’s lives

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Thomas will make a surprise return to Los Angeles and stun Taylor Hayes by visiting her office out of the blue. Taylor would be extremely happy to see her son and hug him tightly. Meanwhile, Thomas will meet with Brooke Logan and warn her to stay away from Taylor and Ridge Forrester.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.