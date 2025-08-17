The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 18 to August 22, 2025)

Ridge and Taylor on The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from August 18 to 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to be extremely dramatic and heated. According to the spoilers, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer will spend time with each other at the Spencer mansion. Both of them would feel a magnetic pull towards each other, especially after the recent Doctor Grace Buckingham ordeal they had endured with each other.

Meanwhile, Brooke Logan will be shown getting impatient about her impending relationship with Ridge Forrester, who has been dragging his feet, trying to make a decision. In addition to these developments, Luna Nozawa will have a conversation with Sheila Sharpe about her longing for Will Spencer.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025

1) Hope Logan and Liam Spencer will spend time together at the Spencer mansion and get closer to each other

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Hope Logan and Liam Spencer will be together in the Spencer mansion. Liam would continue making a speedy recovery since he did not have a brain tumor to begin with, and Doctor Grace Buckingham had lied to all of them. However, Hope would urge him to take care of himself regardless, since he was still recovering from a gunshot wound.

Spoilers reveal that Liam will tell Hope that he was lucky to have her to lean on in the aftermath of Grace’s confession. Liam would tell her that while he loved that Hope had been taking care of him, she had a life outside him and should get back to her duties. Spoilers suggest that Liam and Hope will feel a magnetic pull towards each other and might potentially end up reuniting with each other. Carter Walton will have a tough time holding onto Hope.

2) Brooke Logan will get impatient and upset at Ridge Forrester, since he keeps delaying getting into a relationship with

Spoilers of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that in the upcoming episodes, Brooke Logan will get frustrated about not being able to get Ridge Forrester to surrender to his feelings. Ridge will feel attracted towards Brooke and want to pursue a relationship with her but his engagement to Taylor Hayes will be holding him back.

Brooke will feel like she is wasting her time waiting for Ridge when they could have been together. Spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester will lecture Ridge on how he should proactively pursue Brooke.

3) Luna Nozawa will continue recovering from her injuries and talk to Sheila Sharpe about her longing for Will Spencer

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa will continue recovering behind closed doors in Li Finnegan’s apartment on a hospital bed. Spoilers reveal that she would spend time with her grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, and share with her how she still had strong feelings for Will Spencer, Electra Forrester’s boyfriend.

Spoilers reveal that Sheila would tell Luna that, since she had found a second lease on life, she should pursue her feelings. Sheila would ask Luna to keep her options open, but scheme along with her to get Will to feel attracted towards Luna.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.