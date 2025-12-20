The Bachelor alum Nick Viall drops a shocking detail about being hit by a car in his podcast

Nick Viall visits the SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)

The Viall Files opened with Nick Viall revealing that he had recently been hit by a car while walking across the street. On the December 16, 2025 episode, Nick shared that it was an accident at a huge traffic light with a lot of different lanes.

He added that the incident was so rapid that he doesn't fully recall how the car came or made contact. As per Nick, the car hit him lightly; he heard a noise, and his body reacted while he was still in a state of confusion.

Nick told guest Vicki Gunvalson that he remained standing and got himself to the sidewalk. He said that he was shaken and sore, particularly his leg, ankle, and hand, which had some scratches.

After the blow, he didn't dial the emergency number right away and instead decided to walk home and see how his body was feeling.

Nick said that the event was serious enough in his opinion that he thought the result could have been very different if the time had been just a little bit off.

Vicki asked questions to clarify whether Nick was alone, whether the driver stopped, and how he processed what had happened in the moments following the collision.

______________________________________________________

What happened at the intersection?

Nick told Vicki that the incident happened while he was walking across the street alone. I was crossing a street, he said, pointing out that it was a multi-lane intersection.

He mentioned that he does not have a clear memory of the car before it hit him and therefore could not pick out the vehicle or the driver.

Nick said that he thought the car was going at a slow speed, maybe about 10 miles per hour, and that it could have been turning. I

Nick explained that he felt contact with his lower body and heard a sound as the car clipped him. “I think it hit my bottom half,” he said, adding that his hand may have been down, which could explain the cuts.

He said he was not knocked to the ground and was able to step onto the sidewalk.

Nick said the driver appeared to pull over but may not have realized what had happened. Another person stopped to check on him and asked if he was okay. “I think I am,” Nick recalled saying at the time.

He later realized the person who stopped was an actor from car insurance commercials. After the brief interaction, Nick did not exchange information and continued walking home.

__________________________________________________

Aftermath and telling his wife about the accident

Nick detailed that he did not go to the hospital right after the incident, although he had left the scene. He stated that he was physically sore and mentally shaken and even doubted seriously whether the pain was caused by something more serious.

When he thought aloud, he said: "Am I going to wake up dead?"

He thought it better to return home and keep track of his condition.

After some time, Nick brought up the point of telling his wife about the event but not being able to figure out how to tell her without scaring her.

Eventually, he phoned her while she was at a park with their kid and said, Im fine, but the truth is I was hit by a car. Nick said the talk was off, putting the ordeal on him till the whole weekend.

Moreover, during the talk, he said the accident made him consider the closeness of the incident turning into a fatal one. He explained that he was feeling guilty when he thought of what might have happened to his family.

Vicki responded to the story by saying that she had realized how quickly and suddenly accidents can be and how easily the consequences can change.

______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.