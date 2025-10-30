The Amazing Race season 38 unites Big Brother alum for an all-star adventure

Phil Keoghan (Image Via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 is already promising to be one of the most nail-biting seasons ever.

The season is special for more than one reason. With all the twists and drama, the participants are also somebody to look out for.

Season 38 of The Amazing Race features a cast full of previous houseguests from the reality show Big Brother.

The Amazing Race season 38: The cast will feature winners from the previous seasons of Big Brother

The cast of The Amazing Race season 38 includes several contestants from last year’s Big Brother season 26.

The winners of the previous seasons are also making a mark on the 38th instalment of The Amazing Race.

Jas Bains, who is the winner of season 25 of Big Brother, Taylor Hale, the winner of season 24 and Chelsie Baham, the winner of season 26, are part of this year’s cast on the show.

The Producers of the show, Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, also talked about bringing Big Brother alums, as reported by Deadline in August 2025, stating:

“ For this season, it was fun to bring the former Big Brother players out of the house and on an adventure in the real world as the Race is a global triumph that continues to inspire and connect people all over the world.”

This would not be the first time Big Brother had a crossover with The Amazing Race.

Big Brother season 4 runner-up Alison Irwin competed on The Amazing Race season 5 with her then boyfriend.

After that, several of the Big Brother housemates have also participated in this exciting globetrotting adventure.

Two pairs that were part of ‘Showmances’ on Big Brother season 19 and season 23 were placed first on the leaderboard on seasons 30 and 34.

These pairs were Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf and Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

One-third of season 31’s cast of The Amazing Race were Big Brother alums.

The Cast for season 38 of The Amazing Race is as follows:

Angela Murray and Lexi Murray

The mother daughter duo Angela & Lexi are participating in The Amazing Race season 38.

Lexi Murray joined Big Brother season 26.

Hannah Chaddha and Simone Chadda

Hannah Chaddha went to the BB house in season 23.

She is participating in The Amazing Race along with her sister Simone.

Izzy Gleicher & Paige Seber

Izzy was a part of Big Brother season 25 and she is bringing her fiancé, Paige, to the competition.

Jack Baham and Chelsei Baham

The winner of season 26 of Big Brother Chelsei is bringing her father on this exciting journey.

Jack Palumbo and Enzo Palumbo

Enzo went to the BB house twice in season 12 and season 22. He is teaming with his brother, Jack, for the show.

Jas and Jag Bains

The season 25 winner, Jag, is competing on the Amazing Race with his brother Jas Bains.

Joseph Abdin & Adam Abdin

A Big Brother season 24 alum, Joseph is bringing his brother to this year’s instalment.

Kat Dunn & Alex Romo

Kat went to the BB house during season 21 and is now teaming with boyfriend Alex on the show.

Kristine and Rubina Bernabe

Rubina is a Big Brother 26 contestant and is now joining forces with her sister, Kristine.

Kyland Young & Taylor Hale

Kyland joined the BB house on three occasions. He is paired with girlfriend Taylor, who is also a Big Brother alum.

Megan & Matt Turner

Matt was part of the BB house and is joining his wife, Megan, for the competition.

Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti

Natalie was a part of BB season 18 and is now teaming with her sister Stephanie.

Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers

Tucker won hearts on season 26 of Big Brother. He is competing with his brother Eric on the show.

Stay tuned for more such updates.