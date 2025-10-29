Tensions rise at dinner after Selling Sunset star Mary accuses Chelsea of seeking screen time while pretending to care

Mary Bonnet from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Tensions flared once again between co-stars Mary Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani as they locked horns in episode 8 of Selling Sunset season 9, which premiered on October 29, 2025.

The duo was shown having a heated exchange during a dinner party organized by the Oppenheim brothers for Mary and her husband, Romain, after their house was burglarized on January 19, 2025, as well as for The O Group’s newest member, Sandra Vergara.

While things were quiet at first, it did not take long for matters to escalate.

The situation escalated when Mary accused Chelsea of trying to seek camera time by sending her flowers as a token of concern after the burglary incident while they were filming.

She felt Chelsea should have sent a private message like everyone else did. Since she had not done that, Mary believed Chelsea’s concern was not genuine.

Chelsea defended herself, telling Mary that her gesture was out of pure concern and not malice. Although they were not friends, Chelsea said that she sympathized with Mary and sent her flowers to show she cared.

However, Mary remained unconvinced.

It was not the first time the duo clashed. Mary and Chelsea got into a heated feud in the previous season when Mary complained about Chelsea’s clothes to the Oppenheim brothers while attending an open house.

“I do not wish bad on you”: Selling Sunset star Chelsea defends herself against Mary’s accusations







Mary started by thanking her co-stars for checking in on her after the burglary. She even acknowledged Chelsea’s flowers, but felt that she sent them with a hidden motive.

According to Mary, Chelsea sending her flowers while filming for the show was her attempt at getting more camera time.

However, Chelsea disagreed. While she admitted that she was not “very close” to Mary, she said she was broken-hearted to hear what had happened to her.

The Selling Sunset star stated that she even wrote a note to Mary just to let her know that she was not her “oppressor.”



“Just so you know, that when someone goes through something that’s hard, I’m in your corner, even if me and you are not friends. I do not wish bad on you, contrary to your belief, okay?” Chelsea said.



She dismissed Mary’s allegation, noting that she did not need camera time, claiming she would get captured regardless.

However, Mary remained unconvinced, as she questioned Chelsea why she could not text her off-camera.

Despite Chelsea saying that she did not even check or know whether the flowers made it on the camera or not, Mary refused to believe her.

When Mary continued to argue, Chelsea advised her to listen to her friends who tried to convince her otherwise, saying that the whole situation would look bad on her.

One thing led to another, and Mary walked off from the dinner table, saying she was done.

Meanwhile, Chelsea told Chrishell and Emma that she did not ask for the cameras to capture her sending Mary flowers. While she talked, the Oppenheim brothers demanded that the cameras stop rolling.

Upon hearing that, Chelsea clashed with them, criticizing them for stepping in after they got their “content.”

Eventually, she, along with Chrishell and Emm, also left the party.

In the following episode, Mary told the Selling Sunset cameras that she firmly believed Chelsea’s flower offering and her “single-mom act” were not genuine.

Stay tuned for more updates.