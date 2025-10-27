Taylor Sheridan headed to leave Paramount for a greater deal at NBCUniversal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: Taylor Sheridan attends the "1923" Las Vegas premiere screening the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

It’s official — Taylor Sheridan is leaving the Paramount empire he helped build. The Yellowstone creator, long considered the cornerstone of Paramount’s television success, has inked a massive five-year overall film and television deal with NBCUniversal, marking one of the most significant creative shake-ups in recent industry memory. The new deal will officially begin January 1, 2029, after Sheridan’s current Paramount contract expires at the end of 2028.

For years, Sheridan’s vision and output have been synonymous with Paramount’s modern identity. From Yellowstone and its prequels to Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Lioness, his storytelling has shaped the tone, reach, and subscriber appeal of Paramount+.

Taylor Sheridan’s massive NBCUniversal deal explained

The NBCUniversal agreement represents a monumental moment for both the creator and the industry. The five-year overall deal, covering film, television, and streaming projects, is set to commence in 2029, giving Taylor Sheridan a new creative home and unprecedented freedom after a decade-long run with Paramount.

As part of the transition, Sheridan’s long-time collaborator David Glasser and his company 101 Studios, the production outfit behind all of Sheridan’s Paramount series, will also be joining NBCUniversal under a first-look film and TV deal starting in early 2026. This effectively sets the groundwork for Sheridan’s creative universe to migrate, even as his current commitments at Paramount wind down.

The move comes amid a wave of change at Paramount following Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount Global. Under new leadership, the company has shifted its creative structure, replacing the regime that previously championed Sheridan’s autonomy. While Skydance-Paramount CEO David Ellison recently called Sheridan “a singular genius with a perfect track record”, insiders note that the new leadership was less flexible when it came to budget control and creative independence, both of which are crucial to Sheridan’s process.

Sheridan’s productions have been famously high-budget and tightly managed by the creator himself, with many filmed on his sprawling ranches in Texas and Montana. His reputation for precision and unwillingness to compromise has long defined his brand. As Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising. When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does.”

That no-compromise philosophy makes his partnership with NBCUniversal particularly intriguing. Led by film chief Donna Langley, NBCU has become known for creator-first deals, having successfully courted talents like Christopher Nolan and Seth Rogen. Sheridan’s upcoming film deal will take effect in 2026, while his TV deal begins in 2029, setting the stage for a new era of high-concept, creator-led projects at the studio.

Sheridan’s successful run at Paramount

Before setting his sights on NBCUniversal, Taylor Sheridan built a storytelling empire at Paramount. His breakout success began with Yellowstone in 2018, the neo-Western family saga starring Kevin Costner that became a cultural juggernaut and a foundational piece of Paramount’s brand. From there, Sheridan expanded the Yellowstone universe with 1883 and 1923, adding historical depth to the Dutton family legacy. His subsequent hits, such as Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Special Ops: Lioness, and Landman, solidified him as one of the most prolific and bankable creators in the industry. Paramount+ executives often referred to Sheridan’s interconnected “universe” as the backbone of their platform’s growth strategy.

Even with production costs running high, Sheridan’s shows consistently ranked among the top-performing titles on Paramount+. Former Paramount executive Cindy Holland summed it up clearly:

“On Paramount+ today, we have a really great foundation, which is the Taylor Sheridan universe.”

Paramount still holds ownership of all Sheridan-created franchises, meaning his legacy will continue there for years. Upcoming series like Beth & Rip, The Madison, and Y: Marshals will carry his creative imprint long after he moves on. But his departure undeniably leaves a massive gap in Paramount’s roster — one that may prove difficult to fill. Taylor Sheridan’s transition from Paramount to NBCUniversal marks a defining moment for modern television. His move not only highlights the fierce competition among studios for top-tier talent but also underscores the shifting power dynamics of the streaming era, where creative control often outweighs financial reward.

For Paramount, it’s the end of a chapter that redefined its brand. And for the industry at large, it’s a reminder that in the ongoing talent wars, the real currency is freedom, and Taylor Sheridan has just secured more of it than ever before.