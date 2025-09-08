Task Episode 1 ending explained: Why did Robbie take the kid home?

Image source @ thuso.mbedu

Brad Ingelsy’s crime drama for HBO titled Task has dropped its very first episode, which might leave viewers rooting for the wrong side. Well, the plot revolves around an almost-retired FBI agent, Tom (Mark Ruffalo), who is assigned a task to catch the masked robbers.

Robbie (Tom Pelphrey) leads the robber gang and is joined by his two other pals, Cliff (Raul Castillo) and Peaches (Owen Teague). By day, they’re garbage collectors; by night, they’re criminals.

They do not target rich houses in the Philadelphia suburbs; instead, they rob local drug dealers. They don’t steal the drugs, nor do they have any concern about their illegal business; all they do is grab their ’illegal’ money.

Robbie and Tom, the two main characters, share many similarities in their lives. Both have kids, and both are single fathers.

Tom’s wife is dead, and his kid is in prison, who was sentenced for the third-degree murder of his mother.

Robbie’s kids are looked after by Meave; however, his house has some intense issues as well. His wife has left them, and his brother Billy was killed.

The reason for his death was not revealed in the first episode, but it must have to do with Robbie’s past criminal activities.

Amidst this simple plan of robbing the illegal money, how did Robbie end up bringing a young kid to his place?

This act of robbery just took place at the local drug dealer’s place, and this pattern is not a coincidence and is one of the major leads for Tom to hunt them as well.

Robbie and his gang have a family, and their sole motive for stealing money is to give a better life to their family and loved ones.

They are harmless. They are someone who would not kill any random person to achieve what they want. They steal drug dealers’ money because it’s illegal cash that no one will report missing.

But their simple, straightforward heist spiraling plan was turned into something that pushed them into more danger.

This plan was going smoothly for them, but one night, their friend Peaches was shot by one of the drug dealer’s gang members, and Robbie and Cliff had to kill them in their defence.

However, a small kid who randomly appeared from the basement saw this incident. Cliff and Robbie were not even wearing their masks, which led the kid to see their faces.

These family men were not so cruel as to kill an innocent. So, Robbie took the boy to his place, bringing more trouble to his fate.

As the kid could now identify them to the police, he had to save himself. Instead of killing him, he brings the boy from the drug house back to his home.

What added one more crime besides their name is now kidnapping. The investigation will now proceed more quickly, as the entire community is now concerned about the child.

Peaches’ body is also another clue left for Tom and his task force that will lead him to Cliff and Robbie. Robbie’s act of mercy may now lead to his downfall.

The arrival of the new boy in the house will definitely bring more questions for Robbie and might reveal his wrongdoings in front of his kids. This sets up the plot to pick up for the upcoming episode.

Will Tom catch Cliff and Robbie? What leads could the task force get through Peaches’s body? What role does the kid play in Robbie’s family dynamics?

All these questions will be answered when the new episode of HBO's show, Task, airs next week on September 14, 2025.