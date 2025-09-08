Who plays Anthony on HBO's Task? All about the actor behind the role

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Fabien Frankel attends HBO's "Task" premiere at Perelman Performing Arts Center on September 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

HBO’s Task, a gritty crime drama that premiered on September 7, 2025, has gripped audiences with its intense cat-and-mouse narrative set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the mind behind Mare of Easttown, Task is a miniseries which follows FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) as he leads a task force to stop a string of violent drug-house robberies orchestrated by an unassuming family man, Robbie Prendergast (Tom Pelphrey).

Among the standout performers is Fabien Frankel, who plays Anthony, a brash young detective with a thick Philly accent and a knack for stealing scenes.

In Task, Anthony is apparently from South Philly and is part of Tom's FBI task force, consisting of the straight-laced Aleah (Thuso Mbedu) and the demure Lizzie (Alison Oliver).

Anthony adds his own confident and charismatic swag, but he brings a unique local flair to the team, too, with his Philadelphia lingo, with mentions of Wawa runs, and Angelo's broccoli rabe.

Anthony possesses a personality that is far more than prominently bold. As he navigates the intense investigation, his mix of charm and some grit disguises a complexity he struggles with more beneath the surface than on it.

Negative criticisms of Frankel's characterisation of Anthony emphasise his unique ability to deliver a relatable yet animated performance, displaying his range, given previous performances of definitely buttoned-up villains.

However it is evident that now fans will remember Frankel delivering a likeable and charming performance, which easily leads viewers to ignore or forget his previous villainous performances.

Fabien Frankel in Task: From London to Westeros to Philly

Born on April 6, 1994, in London, Fabien Frankel has quickly risen as one of Hollywood’s most promising talents. The son of actor Mark Frankel and actress Caroline Besson, he was exposed to the craft at a very young age, though tragedy struck when his father died in a motorcycle accident when Fabien was two.

Fabien's mother brought him up, and he began his developmentally focused section at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and thus was able to prepare for layered performances.

His breakout performance arrived as the controversial Ser Criston Cole in HBO's House of the Dragon, when he portrayed a knight with an edge that received both praise and criticism from fans.

Prior to this, Frankel acted in films including Last Christmas (2019) and television including NYPD Blue and An Uncandid Portrait.

Fabian's career trajectory represents his adaptability, and he moves in films featuring a broad range from historical epics to contemporary crime thrillers.

In Task, he leaned into the Delco accent, telling Esquire that his character’s South Philly roots made him-

“right in the thick of all the Philly references.”

Off-screen, Frankel keeps a low profile, with little public information about his personal life beyond his London upbringing and French-Italian heritage through his mother.

No official statements from Frankel about Task have surfaced recently, but his performance speaks volumes, with Times Now calling him part of a “wonderfully electric” ensemble.

At 31, Frankel is poised for bigger roles, with Task proving he can hold his own alongside heavyweights like Ruffalo and Pelphrey.

Where to watch Task:

Task is a must-watch for crime drama fans, available on HBO and streaming on Max, with episodes airing weekly starting September 7, 2025. In the UK, catch it on Sky Atlantic or NOW.

