Survivor 49 star Jeremiah Ing reveals he was struck by a car before filming

Jeremiah from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram @survivorcbs)

Survivor 49 will premiere on CBS this fall, but one contestant is already sharing a story about how his journey started in an unexpected way.

Jeremiah Ing revealed that he was struck by a car on the very day he was traveling to join the cast. Despite the frightening moment, he described it as a sign that he was meant to compete.

“I’m going to win Survivor 49 because the day that I was flying out, I got hit by a car,” Ing told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Friday, August 22.

While recovering from the incident, he encountered a familiar face — Venus Vafa, a former Survivor 46 player who was eliminated in a dramatic twist during her season.

Ing explained that the brief meeting gave him confidence.

“I asked the universe to give me a sign, and Venus from season 46 walked right past me,” he said.

Though he did not speak to her at the time because of show rules, he recalled thinking he would reach out one day.

Survivor 49 star Jeremiah speaks about the sudden encounter before departure

Jeremiah Ing shared that his departure for Survivor 49 began with an accident.

“The day that I was flying out, I got hit by a car,” he explained.

According to Ing, the moment did not stop him from moving forward but instead became part of his motivation.

He told Entertainment Weekly that he asked for a sign, and almost immediately saw another Survivor player.

That player was Venus Vafa, who had competed on Survivor 46. Ing said, “Venus from season 46 walked right past me.”

Bound by his non-disclosure agreement, he did not start a conversation, though he admitted he wanted to say much more.

“I didn’t say anything because of my NDA and I wanted to say so much to her, and she looked at me with her beautiful brown eyes and I’m like, ‘I’m going to message you one day, but give me a little bit of time,’” he recalled.

Vafa’s time on Survivor 46 was memorable. She became one of five players in that season to be voted out while still holding a hidden immunity idol. Reflecting on her choice, she said that not playing the idol was intentional.

“I like to take big risks, and I knew it was a risk,” Vafa said. “But it was one that I thought would be the determining factor of my endgame.”

For Ing, meeting Vafa under such circumstances reinforced his belief that he could face challenges.

Survivor 49 cast and changes before filming

CBS revealed the full Survivor 49 cast list on Wednesday, August 20. The season will feature 18 new players, each competing for the $1 million prize in Fiji.

Contestants come from different walks of life, including a rocket scientist and an airport ramp agent. Among them are Jeremiah Ing and two alternates who did not originally expect to play.

The alternates, Jason Treul and Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, joined the cast after two players were removed before filming. Host Jeff Probst addressed the change, saying,

“Survivor has rules and standards, and if a player crosses that line, we act. It’s one of the reasons we bring alternates, is to have our own insurance. Just because we tell you you’re on the show, until the game begins, you’re not on the show.”

The season follows the long-running format where contestants must outwit, outplay, and outlast one another to remain in the game.

Survivor 49 premieres Wednesday, September 24, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Fans will see whether Ing and his fellow contestants can withstand the physical and social demands of the game.

The new season continues the franchise’s tradition of unpredictable twists, with each player seeking to become the sole survivor.

