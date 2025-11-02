Survivor 49’s Shannon reveals she and Sage have made peace after the no-hug moment during the elimination

A still from Survivor 49 (Image Via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

While exiting Survivor 49 episode 6, Shannon Fairweather faced a snub from the fellow cast member Sage Ahrens-Nichols.

Sage refused to hug Shannon and the reason she gave for her behavior was simply that the gesture would not be “geniune”

She instead gave Shannon a handshake after she was eliminated in a blindside elimination during episode 6 of Survivor 49.

Shannon went on to hug her other tribe members Jawan, Pitts, Steven Ramm but when she came to Sage, she refused this gesture which surprised Shannon as well.

Fairweather became the seventh castaway who was eliminated during the show.

In an interview to TV insider, Shannon spoke about her elimination from Survivor 49 and how things are much better between Sage and her after the show.

Shannon reveals that Sage finally hugged her after refusing one during Survivor 49 eliminations







She spoke about her elimination and remarked that the moment was like dagger going in her heart but she quickly recovered and gave a hug to the other castaways.

Former castaway then revealed that Sage and her have made up after the show and even went in for the much talked about hug. She described her friendship by stating:



“I think there is actually a certain depth to the friendship that we do now because of what we’ve been through together.”



Talking about the hug and how it happened she revealed that Sage called her immediately after the show and then they talked extensively.

She observed that their relationship has a certain sense of emotional maturity that makes them aware of each other.

She also admitted that they both are secure which made them listen to each other without anyone getting defensive.

Fairweather stated that immediately after their first or second conversation, Sage remarked that she could not wait to hug her.

She continued:



“ We did get our first hug in Boston around a month ago, and it was really awesome and it was really emotional. Me and Sage are both very emotional people who wear our hearts on our sleeves, obviously. So, it was great. It’s been a really special opportunity to heal that friendship, navigate that friendship.”



When asked about the moment Sage remarked that she can’t hug her during the elimination because it would not feel genuine, Shannon admitted that it was like an open loop which made it so difficult for her.



She stated:



“For me, it was difficult to almost have that as an open loop. Obviously, I could’nt talk to her about it [until after filming ended] but it was a great opportunity for personal growth, that’s for sure.”



She also remarked that she was concerned about how she didn’t wanted to hurt her and was concerned.

But after talking to Sage, she understood how it was personal to her in many ways.

Further in the interview Shannon opened up about the eliminations and how she felt at that moment.

She stated that the experience made her adrenaline very high and she was suddenly overwhelmed with several emotions.

She even understood the why she was blindsided and at the same time was shocked too.

She stated that she didn’t want her teammates to feel guilty for their decision.



“I wanted to leave them with them knowing it’s OK because i just have so much compassion and love and respect for anyone who plays the game that I didn’t want to have a situation where I caused them any further stress than there already is in the game.”



She also admitted at the end of the interview that she had so much fun even though it was stressful.



Shannon said:



“To have the opportunity to talk to people at that depth with that time, it was a really special experience.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.