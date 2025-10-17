Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 episode 4 recap: Recruits face a 300-foot rappel challenge that pushes their mental limits

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4 (Image via Instagram/@realityclubfox)

In Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, episode 4, which aired October 16, 2025, the recruits are faced with a 300-foot rappel challenge designed to test their mental control and ability to follow instructions under pressure.

The episode shows the remaining participants confronting their fears while maintaining focus on a demanding physical and cognitive task.

With four participants already gone prior to this episode, the group continues to shrink as the competition intensifies and the Directing Staff (DS) assesses who can endure the mental strain of the process.

Episode 4 highlights on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4

Four recruits have already left the show

Before episode 4, four recruits had already exited Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The first to leave was The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, who withdrew during a running challenge.

On the same day, a boxing exercise was conducted among the recruits. When Gia Giudice’s turn arrived, her mother, Teresa Giudice, chose to leave the base, unable to watch her daughter participate in the fight.

In a subsequent episode, actor Jussie Smollett was medically discharged due to a lung issue after persistent coughing.

The former Empire actor expressed disappointment about leaving early, citing a desire to demonstrate personal growth and resilience.

By the beginning of episode 4, fourteen recruits remained in the competition, continuing the demanding series of tasks that define the show.

The 300-foot rappel challenge tests focus and fear control

In the latest challenge, the DS informs the recruits that they will rappel 300 feet down a cliff. The task is described as one that requires mental steadiness and focus.

Each participant must also memorize a set of coordinates at the top and accurately repeat them upon completing the descent.

NBA player Nick Young is the first to attempt the rappel. Although he completes the descent, he fails to recall the code correctly, resulting in a failed attempt.

Actor Ravi Patel follows and succeeds in both rappelling and remembering his coordinates. Brianna LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, and Shawn Johnson East also completed the challenge.

Andrew East faces difficulties during his descent but manages to reach the bottom safely. However, his answer is incorrect by one character, which leads to disappointment in his performance. His wife, Shawn Johnson East, offers him support as the group regathers after the task.

Ravi Patel faces the DS after his behavior is questioned

Later in the episode, the DS summons Ravi Patel to address what they describe as a lack of seriousness during training. Jason “Foxy” Fox told Patel,

“You spout off way more than you should do in this environment.”

Patel responds that he does not intend to be disrespectful but admits that he has not fully focused during the challenges.

When asked about the hardest experience he has faced, Patel reveals that he lost his daughter five days after her birth. The DS acknowledged his loss and encouraged him to continue with the course, emphasizing that he must begin taking the process more seriously to benefit from it.

Another physically demanding task and a voluntary exit

In the final challenge of the episode, the recruits are divided into teams to move through tunnels, locate a target and simulate its destruction using grenades.

Johnny Manziel’s team experiences difficulties navigating the tunnels, and the former NFL quarterback eventually self-disqualifies.

Speaking to the camera afterward, Manziel says he has often struggled with giving up during challenging moments and acknowledges that he must live with the consequences of his choices.

Afterward, Andrew East is brought in by the DS for a discussion. They acknowledge his leadership qualities but address his self-doubt.

Mark “Billy” Billingham tells him that overthinking can interfere with performance, while Foxy advises him to continue confronting his fears.

