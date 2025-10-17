Who is Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Eric Decker? Age, net worth and more explored

Eric Decker (Image Via Getty)

Eric Decker, a former NFL star, is making headlines with his appearance on the show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 4. The 34-year-old is joined by his wife, singer Jessie James Decker, on the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Decker’s net worth is $20 million.

He played in the NFL for eight seasons and also managed to reach the Super Bowl in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

He previously made an appearance with his wife on the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2017.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Eric Decker’s early life and career







Decker was born on March 15, 1987, in Cold Springs, Minnesota. He attended Rocori High School. According to his bio on his website, he played football, basketball and baseball and earned “all-conference, all-area and all-section honors in all three sports.”

He was also named MVP twice for football and recorded 2,156 receiving yards with 28 touchdowns over his prep career.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Decker was declared the third-best wide receiver in college football by a columnist for Sports Illustrated in 2009.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010, signing a four-year deal worth $2.5 million.

During his first season, he received limited playing time, despite appearing on special teams. However, in his second season, he played in all regular-season games.

The third season in 2012 proved to be a game-changer for him as he finished with 85 catches, for 1064 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was ranked second in the NFL league for receiving touchdowns in 2012.

2013 also proved to be a historic year for his career as he finished the season with 87 receptions for 1288 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Eric signed a five-year contract with the New York Jets for $36.25 million, but played for only three seasons. He announced his retirement in 2018.

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Decker earned $29.4 million during his NFL career.

Eric Decker’s personal life and journey to the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Decker tied the knot with singer Jessie James on June 22, 2013. The couple has four kids together. Their daughter, Viviane, was born in March 2014. Sons Eric and Forrest were born in 2015 and 2018, respectively, and the youngest, Denver, was born in February 2014.

Eric and Jessie appeared on a reality show titled Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired on E!

As reported by US Weekly in September 2025, Eric Decker revealed that he was asked to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test earlier as well, but he did not accept it. This time, when his wife Jessie agreed to go with him on the show, he said yes. Jessie said:



“He was asked season 1 and season 2. It just didn’t make sense, the timing of it all. Then they asked again this past season, but they had a different dynamic. They wanted another married couple. So he was like, ’Come on. Let’s go it.”



The couple is grabbing attention in the reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," where celebrities undergo the same training given to Special Forces personnel, testing the limits of their endurance. They would be joined by celebrities like Teresa Giudice, Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Nick Young, Randall Cobb, Ravi Patel and more.

