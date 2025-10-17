Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Eggar, known for The Collector and Doctor Dolittle, passes away at 86

Samantha Eggar, a renowned British actress, has died. The 86-year-old, known for her roles in movie classics like Doctor Dolittle, The Collector and The Molly Maguires, died at her California home after a protracted illness.

Her daughter, Jenna Stern, also an actress, announced her death. Stern revealed that although health issues plagued her mother in her final years, she lived a young and fabulous life.

She added that her mother died beautifully, surrounded by her family.

Samantha Eggar’s life and career explored as she passes away at 86

Samantha Eggar was born on March 5, 1939, and began her career in the entertainment industry by performing on London stages. She appeared in television shows like Rob Roy before landing her first movie role in 1962’s Dr. Crippen.



She still worked in the theater and was in The Wild and the Willing. She landed a role in The Collector at age 25, which changed her career trajectory.

While she was grateful for the opportunity, she admitted to Terror Trap in 2014 that working with popular actor Terence Stamp was intimidating:

"Terence was with me at [the London drama school] Webber Douglas. So we knew each other then. But for the sake of the movie, we never spoke throughout the whole film. He really was that character, both off camera and on."

She received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the movie. After The Collector, she starred in Return from the Ashes, Walk, Don’t Run and The Molly Maguires.

The actress was always overjoyed about a new project. She said she “Absolutely LOVED” her time on the Doctor Doolittle set.

In the 1970s, while balancing personal duties and obligations, she starred in several television shows, including Anna and the King and Barrettta, and some horror films, like The Dead Are Alive and The Uncanny.

She also voiced M in the popular James Bond Video game series.

She was also active in the 1990s with Ragin’ Cajun, Inevitable Grace, The Phantom and The Astronaut’s Wife.

Her last role as an entertainer was voicing Whale in the 2012 Metalocalypse movie.

Eggar is survived by her sisters, children, grandchildren and husband.