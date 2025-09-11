South Park pulls Charlie Kirk parody episode after MAGA loyalist is shot dead

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk was killed during a Utah Valley University event on September 10, 2025, hours before Comedy Central pulled a scheduled cable rerun of South Park’s season-27 episode Got a Nut. The swap affected linear TV only. The episode is still available to stream on Paramount+. As per The Arizona Republic report dated September 10, 2025, viewers expecting a rerun of Got a Nut instead saw another episode slotted in, while on-demand availability remained unchanged.

In Got a Nut (aired August 6, 2025), Eric Cartman spoofs Charlie Kirk’s campus-debate persona as the A-plot skewers Trump-era immigration policy and depicts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in escalating satire, capped by an alternate end-credits tag that exists only on Paramount+. The show is created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The core voice cast features Parker, Stone, April Stewart, and Mona Marshall as per Comedy Central’s cast page (January 2025). As for the killing of Charlie Kirk, AP News on September 10, 2025, confirmed a single round struck him in the neck during a Q&A, and authorities described it as a political assassination. Charlie's last sentence before getting shot was,

"Counting or not counting gang violence?"

What Comedy Central actually pulled and what still streams

Comedy Central cancelled only the linear rerun of Got a Nut on September 10, several hours after Charlie Kirk was shot. Streaming access stayed live on Paramount+, which matters because the platform hosts the darker, alternate end-credits. The Arizona Republic’s same-day report makes that distinction explicit. Inside the episode itself, Cartman’s mimicry of Charlie Kirk threads through Clyde’s new right-wing podcast, while Mr. Mackey, fired amid budget cuts, signs on with ICE.

Episode recap notes Mackey’s “nut” setup and the pivot to immigration raids. Sources add the Noem-led raids (including a Dora the Explorer show and even a surreal heaven sequence). The satire culminates at a campus-style awards ceremony riff, where Clyde receives a “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Master-debaters,” the gag that ties directly to the current tragic moment.

The ending explained: the broadcast cut wraps after Mackey rejects the DHS gig and helps Clyde bail, but the Paramount+ version adds a post-credits sting, Noem entering a pet store and opening fire on puppies. Major outlets reported that this tag did not air on cable but was uploaded to stream only. A handful of lines published in reliable transcripts help illustrate tone. Cartman snarls,

“I am sick of people stealing my shtick! If anyone around here is gonna be a master-debater, it’s me!”

In short, the network’s late-night programming change avoided re-airing the most pointed Charlie Kirk satire on cable while leaving the streaming cut, with the grimmest beat, untouched.

Inside Got a Nut: context, cast, and where it sits in Season 27

Got a Nut (S27E2) premiered August 6, 2025, on Comedy Central, then shifted to Paramount+ for on-demand the next day, according to Decider’s schedule guidance. The episode is written and directed by co-creator Trey Parker, and, like most of the series, stars Parker and Matt Stone in multiple roles alongside April Stewart and Mona Marshall, confirmed by Comedy Central’s cast/crew page and EW’s cast overview (January 24, 2025).

Across its 22 minutes, Mr. Mackey’s scramble to cover his monthly “nut” leads him into ICE, while Cartman appropriates Charlie Kirk’s campus-debate swagger to hijack Clyde’s show. Sources highlight how the plot broadens into a Mar-a-Lago tableau and drags in JD Vance, with Noem’s dog-killing motif escalating the satire. That larger context explains why Comedy Central’s programming team would treat a same-day rerun differently from a static streaming library entry: linear TV is scheduled nightly; the library is a standing catalogue.

What happened at UVU: a verified timeline of Charlie Kirk's shooting

Charlie Kirk was struck in the neck roughly 20 minutes into his remarks during a campus-quad Q&A under a white canopy, and AP News (September 10, 2025) reported that Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it “a political assassination.” As per the AP report dated September 10, 2025, Spencer Cox stated,

“This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation...I want to be very clear this is a political assassination.”

Investigators and on-scene videos indicate the shot came from the roofline of UVU’s Losee Center. As per the PEOPLE report dated September 10, 2025, the distance is approximately 200 yards. The Washington Post’s visual forensics team (September 11, 2025) highlighted footage of a person running on that roof seconds after the shot, estimating about 140 yards.

As per a CBS News report dated September 10, 2025, Turning Point USA’s team told the outlet Kirk was shot in the neck. The live blog also gathered bipartisan responses, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ statement in an X post read,

"Political violence is NEVER acceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family."

Charlie Kirk was having an exchange with the students and speakers, immediately before the gunfire, someone asked him,

“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

Charlie replied, and it was his last words too,

"Counting or not counting gang violence?"

President Donald Trump’s tribute calling Charlie Kirk “Great, and even Legendary.” As per an AP News report dated September 10, 2025, Trump reiterated in a later video that Kirk was a “martyr for truth and freedom.” The early custody picture shifted throughout the evening. Sources note detentions and a “person of interest,” with formal identification still pending at press time.

